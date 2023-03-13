Hillcrest Family Services has helped thousands of people through its A New Day walk-in center since it opened in 2021, and officials recently asked the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors for help with funding for staff.

Hillcrest opened the clinic — the county’s first mental health access hub — in August of 2021. At the clinic, staff provide medication management, therapy and peer supports, substance use treatment, primary care and care coordination to people with immediate needs. Since opening, the organization has served more than 4,000 people.

