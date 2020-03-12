A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to five charges for cashing and attempting to cash stolen checks.
Patrick T. Mintz, 33, of 82 Clarke Drive, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to five counts of conspiracy to commit forgery, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison on each count. His sentencing hearing has been set for April 13.
Mintz and two other men, who previously pleaded guilty and have been sentenced, were involved in a check-cashing scheme that began in August 2017, according to court documents.
Authorities executed a search warrant on Mintz’s vehicle on Aug. 3, 2017, and recovered checkbooks and credit cards belonging to 16 victims, documents state.
Mintz was arrested in November 2019 and charged with ongoing criminal conduct and 19 counts of conspiracy to commit a nonforcible felony, as well as three counts of probation violation.
As part of a plea agreement, the remaining charges would be dropped.
Prosecutors will recommend that Mintz receive a suspended 15-year prison term, two to five years of probation and placement at the Dubuque Residential Facility for one year, according to court documents. He also would have to pay restitution for all 19 forged checks he and his companions wrote.
Mintz will join in that recommendation, documents state.