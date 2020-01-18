More than 60 area residents braved snow- and ice-covered roads this morning to take part in the annual Walk for Life event in Dubuque.
Orchestrated by Dubuque County Right to Life, the yearly gathering brings together anti-abortion activists and sets the stage for the National March for Life event, which is slated for next week in Washington, D.C.
DCRTL Executive Director Ashley Stackis was impressed by the turnout.
“It is a beautiful commitment that they showed today, especially those who came from out of town,” Stackis said. “We had people here from Cascade, Farley, Dyersville and many other communities.”
Colleen Pasnik, of Dubuque, joined the agency on a 30-minute walk through downtown. Many walkers carried signs reading, “Pray to End Abortion” as they wound their way through the snowy streets.
Pasnik started Mary’s Inn Maternity Home in Dubuque about five years ago. The organization helps single mothers in crisis pregnancies.
For Pasnik, a little snow wasn’t about to slow her down.
“It is a little sacrifice to make and I think it is important that we make these sacrifices,” she said. “Today is an important day.”
Following the walk, attendees convened at Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Attendees then heard from multiple speakers, including Art Gilloon, vice chairman of Dubuque County Right to Life.
He noted that Iowa lawmakers recently advanced a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution that would state that abortion rights are not enshrined in the document. The amendment is in response to a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that determined there is a right to abortion in the state constitution.
Gilloon on Saturday bemoaned the fact that “unelected judges” could have reached such a conclusion, and expressed concern about the long-term ramifications of the 2018 finding.
“Every piece of (anti-abortion) legislation that Iowa might pass from here on out is probably going to be pitched because of that new, so-called right (to abortion),” he proclaimed.
Opponents of the proposed constitutional amendment say it would ultimately harm women.
Even supporters of the bill acknowledge it faces an uphill battle that would stretch over multiple years.
Constitutional amendments must be approved in two consecutive sessions of the Iowa Legislature. The measure must then be voted on in a statewide election.
Given these requirements, the amendment wouldn’t appear in front of voters until 2022 at the earliest.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said the actions of voters ultimately will play a pivotal role in the fate of the amendment and for abortion issues as a whole.
“If things change and (Republicans) lose control of the House, this amendment won’t go anywhere,” she said.
The timing of Saturday’s annual walk was not coincidental. It occurred four days before the 47th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision. The court ruled that the U.S. Constitution protects a woman’s right to have an abortion without excessive government restrictions.
Stackis said about 160 tri-state students, parents and Dubuque County Right to Life workers will travel to D.C. to take place in the annual March for Life. The local residents will join about 500,000 other activists at the national march.
Stackis said local eighth-grade students who plan to attend the national march were required to submit essays outlining their reasons for attending.
Teresa Bruan, a student at Seton Catholic School, was recognized for writing the top essay. She shared her paper with the crowd Saturday and credited her mother for instilling her anti-abortion mindset.
“Since I was little, my mom has always taught me about the importance of life and about how every human being is unique and we were all made by God for a reason,” Braun said.