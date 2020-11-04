While early voting soared to new highs this election, tens of thousands of local voters still headed to polls across the region Tuesday for a variety of reasons.
Among the first in Dubuque County was Dubuque resident David Schultz, who took his place at the head of the poll line before sunrise.
“I got here about 6:30,” the 63-year-old said Tuesday morning at UAW Local 94 Union Hall on Central Avenue in Dubuque. “I haven’t missed a presidential or off-year election since I was old enough, when I was 18.”
The precinct site had a line of more than 30 people along the perimeter of the parking lot about 10 minutes before polls in Iowa opened at 7 a.m.
David and Tianna Baird, both 25, were a few places behind Schultz.
“I prefer to go on Election Day,” David said. “It’s more of a community experience.”
That idea was part of the reason Tianna decided to vote Tuesday.
“I wanted to wait for him,” she said, pointing to David. “I wanted us to go together.”
Ray and Kelsey Werner, both 31, stood in line at the polling place with their children, 3-year-old Oscar and 1-year-old Mabel.
“We vote in person because it’s a tradition,” Ray said.
“We wanted to make sure we got in before we went to work,” Kelsey added. “I remember going with my parents (to vote) at the high school in the town where I grew up. I hope our kids remember coming with us.”
In Platteville, Wis., spread across a soccer-field-sized ballroom, the District 3 polling place at Ullsvik Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus was a socially distant, face-masked affair.
By 10 a.m., a trickle of people had lined up to vote, but the queue moved quickly. Two poll observers who volunteered on behalf of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin kept watch.
To stave off potential COVID-19 outbreaks, many students are attending classes virtually, but Mitchell Cotter, 19, did not consider voting absentee, despite community concern that voters could be exposed to the novel coronavirus.
It was the first election in which the college sophomore could vote, and he was not about to miss a chance to experience the event in person.
“I really wanted my voice to be heard,” he said, proudly displaying his Black Lives Matter T-shirt. “This election comes down to young-age (voters).”
Cotter said after casting his ballot for former Vice President Joe Biden that the federal government’s response to the coronavirus has been inadequate.
“It’s not been fun, with school not being face-to-face and the financial situation with my family and at home,” Cotter said. “I do not appreciate (President Donald) Trump’s response.”
In East Dubuque, Ill., election judges chuckled when Boba Fett made an appearance at the polls to cast his ballot.
Star Wars fan Kyle Larson, 34, donned the iconic helmet worn by the fictional character from the franchise.
“You have to wear a face mask,” Larson said. “So, I think this counts.”
The IT professional cast his vote for Trump in person, believing that his ballot was less likely to be lost or damaged than if it were delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
Larson also wanted to weigh in on a proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would enable the state to tax higher earners at a greater rate than people of middle- or low-income levels.
“Illinois’ budget woes aren’t going to be fixed by taxation,” he said. “They need to get their spending in control.”
While COVID-19 safety measures such as plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizing stations and 6-foot floor markings abounded at polling places, Dubuque County election workers did not mandate the wearing of face masks in the city of Dubuque, which has a mask mandate.
“We can’t deny people the right to vote,” said Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan. “If someone comes (to a polling place) without a mask, we can’t turn them away, based on the directives we’ve received from the secretary of state’s office and the attorney general.”