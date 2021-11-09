EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — More than a month after the resignation of former Mayor Kirk VanOstrand, East Dubuque City Council members have selected his replacement.
During Monday night’s meeting, longtime Council Member Randy Degenhardt was appointed by his fellow council members to fill the remainder of VanOstrand’s term, which expires in 2023.
Degenhardt’s appointment passed on a 4-2 vote. Council Members Brett Muir, Jeff Burgmeier, Chad Biermeier and Degenhardt voted in favor, while Robin Pearson and Tim Fluhr voted against the appointment, though they did not state their reasons for doing so.
“I’ll do my best, and (with) a good council behind me and a good city manager, we should move on,” Degenhardt said, just before he was sworn in by City Attorney Terry Kurt. “And if you feel I’m not doing the job, you let me know because I do care about this town, or I wouldn’t be sitting here.”
VanOstrand unexpectedly announced his resignation at the Oct. 4 council meeting, citing “recent health issues.”
Council members officially accepted VanOstrand’s resignation at their Oct. 18 meeting but did not select a successor at that time, as not all council members were present. They were set to consider selecting a replacement at the Nov. 1 meeting, but the meeting then was postponed to Monday night.
Also at the meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve Pearson as mayor pro tempore.
During the meeting, Kurt clarified for council members that Degenhardt will continue to hold his seat as an alderperson and vote in that capacity, unless he resigns his right to do so.
If he does choose to resign his seat as a council member, the council would need to fill that vacancy by appointment, according to Kurt.
“The new mayor could elect to say, ‘I don’t want to vote (as a council member) anymore,’ and then you’d have to fill that vacancy,” he said.
Kurt said Degenhardt should tell the council by the next meeting, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15, whether he intends to retain or resign his alderperson’s vote.
Degenhardt, who has served on the council for more than 46 years, thanked his fellow council members for the opportunity to assume the mayoral position.
“After sitting here 46 years on the side of the table, now I’m at the head of the table,” he said. “I’ll do my best with your support.”