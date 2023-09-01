08292023-ThrowbackThursday-dk.jpg
In 2003, Bob Bodden had been in radio broadcasting for over 60 years. He started what became WPVL in 1955 and was the president of the Wisconsin Broadcasters as well as the executive director.

 Dave Kettering

A southwest Wisconsin radio pioneer was still broadcasting after 60 years on the air when profiled by the Telegraph Herald 20 years ago.

Bob Bodden was an inductee of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame who founded radio station WSWW-AM 1590 in Platteville in 1955, then WSWW-FM in 1966. He owned the Platteville stations until 1984. The stations are now known as WPVL.

