A southwest Wisconsin radio pioneer was still broadcasting after 60 years on the air when profiled by the Telegraph Herald 20 years ago.
Bob Bodden was an inductee of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame who founded radio station WSWW-AM 1590 in Platteville in 1955, then WSWW-FM in 1966. He owned the Platteville stations until 1984. The stations are now known as WPVL.
Bodden died in 2010 at age 91.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald profiled the prolific broadcaster in its Sept. 2, 2003, edition.
STILL ATTUNED TO RADIO AFTER 60 YEARS
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Through the din of modern-day radio — with its frothing talk show hosts, its homogenous Top-40 format and its endless consolidations — southwest Wisconsin still has its “Old Friend” behind the microphone.
In June, Bob Bodden celebrated 60 years in radio, many of those devoted to his home base, Platteville. At 84, he is still going strong, a guest in many southwest Wisconsin homes through his “Thoughts From an Old Friend” feature, a mix of philosophy, poetry, wisdom and a bit of humor on Platteville’s WPVL.
“I have enjoyed it, and it keeps my finger in radio,” Bodden said, of the daily segment, soon to begin its ninth year on the air.
To some, Bodden might seem a throwback to the starched-shirt, clean-cut days of radio. To his fans, he is a calm voice in the broadcasting wilderness.
“It is very refreshing. It sort of keeps the small town closeness,” said Barb Martens, of Platteville. “Some of the things he has said on the radio are so touching, such wonderful thoughts for anyone to take into their hearts.”
Martens grew up listening to the broadcaster on Platteville’s first radio station.
Bodden began his radio career in June 1943, at WKBH in La Crosse. In 1949, Bodden helped launch Richland Center’s WRCO. A few years later he moved on to Clinton, Iowa’s KROS, where the announcers constantly reminded their listeners what those call letters stood for.
“We used to have to say every hour on the hour, ‘Keep right on smiling,’” Bodden recalled.
On Feb. 22, 1955, Bodden and some partners opened WSWW in an old house on Platteville’s Fourth Street. Bodden soon would become sole owner of the radio property, bringing listeners in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties a dependable source for news, weather and sports.
Back then, he did it all — reporter, host, salesman, manager, you name it. Eighty-hour weeks were often the norm, he said.
“I am sure there were times my family suffered because of it. But by the same token, I wanted the job done right,” Bodden said.
Even with his demanding schedule, Bodden made time for his community. He served eight years on the Grant County Board of Supervisors, the local hospital board, and was a member of several other community organizations. He was the first recipient of the Platteville Chamber of Commerce’s Lifetime Service Award.
In 1982, he was named executive director of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. He sold WSWW to avoid a conflict of interest.