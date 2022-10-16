Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Tri-Tech hired Kaitlin Feldmann as a standard support technician.
•
Diamond Jo Casino promoted Alfredo Lopez to manager of FanDuel Sportsbook. •
Matt Dodds, of Dupaco Community Credit Union, has been elected to serve as chair of the Iowa Credit Union League Board of Directors. •
The Iowa Hospital Association honored the following as Hospital Heroes:
Michelle Arensdorf,
Michele Dikkers,
Karen Gronau,
The National Rural Health Association named Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County as one of its Best Practice award recipients for patient satisfaction.
The Iowa Veterinary Medical Association awarded Tri Vet Associates the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association award.
The Kiwanis Club of Dubuque appointed the following new officers:
Nora McCarville
Cindy Kohlmann
Dan Morizzo
Douglas Spyrison
Susan Henricks as secretary.
Telegraph Herald
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.