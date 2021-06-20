PEOSTA, Iowa — New Peosta City Administrator Annette Ernst has an eye on growth and development.
Ernst’s first day on the job was Monday. Previously, she was the village administrator in Coal Valley, Ill., for five years. Before that, she worked in economic development for the Village of Milan, Ill.
Outside of government, Ernst has worked as a commercial lender and as a paralegal.
“I think I have a very diverse background for what the community is looking for,” she said. “And I can’t see myself doing anything differently moving forward — I really enjoy this.”
Ernst studied business at St. Ambrose University in Davenport while raising her son.
“I went back later in life when my son was 5,” Ernst said. “I did full-time raising him and graduated with a 3.7, so I’m very proud of that.”
Ernst said she was not familiar with Peosta before she heard about the city administrator position.
“I think this is a very well-kept secret,” she said.
Her first priorities have been catching up on development agreements and the city’s recently approved comprehensive plan.
Ernst said she was surprised to learn of the high level of development in Peosta, noting five development agreements given preliminary approval at a recent City Council meeting related to work such as a new taproom and coffee shop and other business and housing projects.
“The development that they have going on, it’s just unheard of,” Ernst said.
Ernst said she believes the council is invested in ensuring sustainable and well-planned growth.
In her free time, Ernst enjoys running and reading. In Coal Valley, Ernst volunteered with Junior Achievement. She said she hopes to find opportunities to volunteer in Peosta, as well.
Ernst’s predecessor, Whitney Baethke, was Peosta’s first city administrator.
“What we learned through that experience with the first city administrator, with Whitney, was the value that role brings,” Mayor Jim Merten said. “With a city administrator, we’ve been able to pursue more projects and more development.”
Merten said he believes Ernst is well-qualified for her new role. Following Baethke’s departure, attorney Doug Herman served as interim city administrator for about a month.
“We absolutely appreciate the great help from Doug Herman and his leadership through this transition,” Merten said. “We needed a well-qualified person in that city administrator role.”
Ernst said that since her first day on Monday, members of the public have been stopping by to greet and welcome her.
The city will hold a meet-and-greet with Ernst from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, in the Peosta Community Centre Banquet Room.