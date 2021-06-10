Police said a 12th person recently was arrested in connection to a brawl last year in a Dubuque bar.
Dasha A. Nocentelli, 24, was arrested at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on a warrant charging participation in a riot.
Court documents state that Nocentelli was among about 12 patrons fighting at The Venue, 285 Main St., at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020. Surveillance footage showed a verbal confrontation between patrons that escalated into a large fight.
The Telegraph Herald previously reported arrests of 11 other people in connection to the incident.