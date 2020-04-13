DARLINGTON, Wis. — Voters in the City of Darlington elected a new mayor and council member during the Wisconsin spring election.
Although voting occurred last Tuesday, the results could not be released until 4 p.m. today under federal court order.
For the office of mayor, Mike McDermott bested Common Council Member Erin Gallagher, earning 429 votes to her 195.
Mayor David Breunig did not appear on the ballot after taking third place in the February primary.
In the District 1 Common Council race, Ray Spellman, with 148 votes, defeated incumbent Cynthia Corley, who received 46.
District 2 incumbent Stephen Pickett, who received 195 votes, will retain his seat, as will District 3 Council Member Joshua Goebel, who received 117 votes.