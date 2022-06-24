GALENA, Ill. — Authorities said a person was shot late Wednesday in Galena and the shooter has been arrested.
A press release issued by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 2 a.m. Thursday offered few details about the shooting. The names of those involved had not been released yet.
In response to follow-up inquiries, sheriff’s department officials told the Telegraph Herald that the shooting left one person with “severe” injuries, but that the person is expected to recover. Officials anticipate releasing more information today.
Authorities were alerted at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday that someone had been shot at a residence on Powder House Hill Road. The release states that the shooter fled the scene and that deputies, as well as officers from the Galena and East Dubuque police departments, responded to the area. Authorities activated the “Code Red” system to alert the public of the suspect’s description and used two K-9 units to conduct a broader search.
The suspect was arrested at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday, the release states, and “there is no ongoing threat from this incident.”
The release adds that “due to the severe nature of the offense and the fact that the investigation is still ongoing, not all details can be released at this time” but notes that more information will be provided following the completion of the initial stages of the investigation. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit assisted local authorities.