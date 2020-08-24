The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Michael L. Lott, 37, no permanent address, was arrested at 3:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Francis Street on warrants charging domestic assault with injury, domestic assault, first-degree harassment, public intoxication and three counts of violation of a restraining order and a charge of interference with official acts. Court documents state that Lott assaulted Patrice Green, 49, of 2340 Central Ave., No. 2, on Aug. 17.
- Heaven L. Smoot, 29, of 205 W. 13th St., No. 4, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Saturday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Smoot assaulted William R. Lugrain, 36, of 1301 Main St., No. 1.
- Doneshia L.S. Day, 31, of 1701½ Central Ave., was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Diamond Jo Casino on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Day assaulted Officer Nicole Blum.
- Demetrius L. Woods, 27, of 625 Alpine St., No. 5, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of White Street on a warrant charging domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment and a charge of interference with official acts. Court documents state that Woods assaulted Latisha M. Swanagan, 25, of Asbury, Iowa, on July 27 in the presence of two children.
- Nathan W. Oldenburg, 31, of 653 White St., reported the theft of motor vehicle parts worth $2,500 between 10 a.m. Thursday and 2:55 a.m. Sunday from his residence.
- Denise R. Burnett, 58, of 3674 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 193, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of jewelry and a television worth a total of $2,900 between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Saturday at her residence.