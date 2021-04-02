About 3,000 high school students made up about half of the total enrollment at Northeast Iowa Community College last school year.
Most of those students took college- level classes through arrangements between NICC and their school districts, along with a small number who paid to take courses independently, via joint enrollment options offered by Iowa’s community colleges.
“Our college is very committed to the high school partnerships that we have and to providing the opportunities to our students and the high schools,” said Katie Gilbert, NICC’s dean of high school partnerships.
Joint enrollment accounted for 49.8% of NICC’s total enrollment in the 2019-2020 school year, according to a recent report from the Iowa Department of Education. In many cases, those offerings have proven popular for local school districts, several of which saw at least 40% of their high school students jointly enroll last school year.
“Our goal is to have all students ready and prepared for the next level, so this is just another opportunity for us to help them launch into the next stage of their life,” said Katie Lenart, a school counselor at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque.
Popular offering
The number of Iowa students who were jointly enrolled increased by 2.4% from the 2018-2019 school year to the 2019-2020 school year, reaching a record 51,800 students, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
At NICC, the number of jointly enrolled students dropped by 1.1%. Gilbert characterized student numbers as fairly stable in recent years.
“Obviously, we’ve had a little bit of declining enrollment at our high schools, but we tend to have been able to keep our enrollment stable at our partner schools,” she said.
At West Delaware High School in Manchester, 44% of high school students were enrolled in community college classes last school year.
Principal Tim Felderman said he has seen steady numbers for concurrent enrollment classes offered at the high school, but the number of students in online classes offered through NICC is on the rise.
“They can work on these online classes as they have time to,” Felderman said. “They’re just a lot more convenient for today’s learner.”
In the Western Dubuque Community School District, 34.1% of high school students were enrolled in community college classes last year.
Western Dubuque High School Principal Jacob Feldmann said that doesn’t capture the full spectrum of students taking higher-level classes, as educators have increased the number of available Advanced Placement courses.
Still, the joint enrollment classes are a popular offering, Feldmann said. Through those options, students have the chance to take courses in health care, math, engineering, computer science and other subjects.
“It is a wide variety for any student that wants to take a higher-level class from us,” Feldmann said.
Adding variety
While high school students take joint enrollment classes in a variety of areas, a few subjects in particular seem to have the biggest draw.
During the 2019-2020 school year, 26.6% of concurrent enrollment courses taken through NICC were in English, while 15.3% were in social sciences and history and 10.2% were in health care sciences.
At Wahlert, the most popular joint enrollment offerings are statistics, composition classes, public speaking and a course on cultural diversity and identity, Lenart said. The English classes in particular transfer well to various colleges and are good options to build college readiness.
“It’s just a good option, and it’s very cost-effective and a great way to get a jump start on some English credit for college,” Lenart said.
In Dubuque Community Schools, recently added and upcoming concurrent enrollment classes already are drawing student interest.
A composition class offered for the first time this year already has 30 to 40 students signed up for the 2021-2022 school year, said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education. A public speaking class that will be offered for the first time next year already has 15 to 20 students signed up.
Still, the most popular concurrent offerings in the district are courses that allow students to be trained as certified nursing assistants. About 70 students are signed up to take those courses next year, Burns said.
Dubuque district leaders will keep expanding available concurrent classes next year, with U.S. history classes and an emergency medical technician course also being added to the roster. Officials also are interested in adding math and science classes as they have qualified teachers and interested students, Burns said.
“It’s about trying to get students a variety of different courses to apply what it is that they think they want to get into and learn a little bit more about themselves,” he said.