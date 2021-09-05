Death investigation details revealed
Police found a missing Dubuque woman dead in her closet in July, with facial wounds and a cloth stuffed in her mouth, according to newly located court documents.
No arrests have been made in connection with the death of Kylie J. Duster, 20, of Dubuque. Police had declined to provide updates on the case since announcing in late July that they were investigating her death.
But a search warrant application located by the Telegraph Herald that was filed as part of that investigation provides more details about her death.
Duster was found dead by police at about 10:50 p.m. July 28 in her residence at 635 W. 11th St., No. 4. The search warrant application states that officers responded to Duster’s home to conduct a welfare check. An officer located Duster dead in her bedroom closet. During the ensuing investigation, a family member told police that she last saw Duster on July 25 with a man she identified as her new boyfriend, Romell D. Enoch, 22, of 18421/2 Central Ave.
Investigators spoke with Enoch on July 29. Enoch is a registered sex offender after being convicted in 2017 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Iroquois County, Ill. During their interview, he admitted to Dubuque police that he was no longer living at the Central Avenue address on file, prompting him to be arrested on a charge of a sex offender registry violation. Using the approved search warrant, authorities also seized Enoch’s phone on July 29.
A subsequent forensic examination of it found three videos of Enoch having sex with a girl younger than 18. Enoch was arrested at 8:22 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Schools on guard for COVID-19
A total of 144 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the week that ended Wednesday, a nearly identical count to the prior week.
At least 30 cases are being reported in Dubuque County schools, as children made up 14% of the new cases in the county during that seven-day stretch. The percentage was markedly lower than the statewide average of 22% of new cases being in those 17 and younger.
Twenty-four of those cases are in Dubuque Community Schools, which has 12 students and 12 staff with the coronavirus. Eight of those cases are among students in the elementary and middle schools. A vaccine has not been approved yet for children younger than 12.
The school district has about 10,300 students and 2,000 staff.
Four students in Western Dubuque Community School District had tested positive as of Wednesday.
River inundates Elkader
ELKADER, Iowa — Water thundered over the Turkey River dam in Elkader on Monday morning as the river climbed to nearly double its 12-foot flood stage.
As she stood near the historic Keystone Bridge, Elkader resident Julie Grau said the community was “on edge” as the waters rose.
“There’s just a sense of, ‘It’s happening again,’” she said, referring to floods in 2008 and 2016. “It’s been so devastating in the past that everyone is just on the edge of their seat. We know this can really impact people’s businesses, their homes, their livelihood.”
The river crested at 22.82 feet at about 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It marked the fourth-highest crest in recorded history at Elkader, topping the August 2016 crest of 22.57 feet, which had been the fourth-highest recorded. A September 2016 crest of 20.65 feet had been the fifth-highest.
Manchester hospital grapples with surge of COVID-19 cases
MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Manchester hospital announced Monday that it is nearing its inpatient capacity, thanks in part to patients with COVID-19.
Regional Medical Center issued a statement saying that it is “experiencing inpatient capacity concerns in our Medical/Surgical/Intensive Care Department” due to COVID-19, the respiratory virus RSV and “other illnesses and injuries.”
The 25-bed critical access hospital also reported that it was having difficulty transferring patients who needed higher levels of care to larger facilities in surrounding cities, including Dubuque. Instead, those transfers had to go farther away, to Des Moines or Mason City.
In Dubuque, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital had just five hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. Normally, Finley has 126 inpatient beds, but the hospital has plans in place to expand that as the pandemic necessitates.
Adult charges sought in fatal shooting
Prosecutors said they seek to have a 15-year-old charged as an adult in a fatal shooting this summer in Dubuque.
The case against a 14-year-old also charged in the shooting will remain in the juvenile court system.
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III provided that update to the Telegraph Herald in relation to the July 17 fatal shooting of Robert W. Powell-Moore, 18.
A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl both are charged with voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons. Neither teen’s name has been released, as the charges currently are in juvenile court.
“The female, the 14-year-old, will remain in juvenile court,” May said. “For the 15-year-old, we’re waiting on the court’s order about whether he gets waived to adult court or not.”
He said the county attorney’s office asked a judge to allow the 15-year-old boy to be charged as an adult.
“It really was the level of the offense and (the boy’s) history,” May said about the request.
The Dubuque Police Department previously reported that Powell-Moore was shot in the chest “during an altercation” in the alley behind 1401 Central Ave. with the two teens now charged.