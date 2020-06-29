A man who ran a meth distribution ring in the Dubuque area was sentenced today to 25 years in federal prison.
Brian Ausborn, 48, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine "after having been previously convicted of a serious drug felony," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
He must serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The release states that Ausborn worked with others in 2013 and 2014 "to make multiple trips to purchase large quantities of methamphetamine," according to a press release.
"These large quantities were then redistributed in the Dubuque area," it states.
Ausborn previously had been convicted of felony drug crimes in Black Hawk, Calhoun and Polk counties in Iowa, the release states.