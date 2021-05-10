The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors seeks volunteers to fill current and coming vacancies on county boards and commissions.
Supervisors in June will consider applications from interested residents.
The county boards and commissions with expiring or vacant positions are the Airport Board of Adjustment, Airport Zoning Commission, Board of Health, Brain Health Professional Stakeholders Advisory Committee, Compensation Board, Eminent Domain Compensation Commission, Fire Department Loan Fund Committee, Food Policy Council, Greater Dubuque Development, Historic Preservation Commission, Investment Policy Committee, Library District Board of Trustees, Veterans Affairs Commission, Zoning Board of Adjustment and Zoning Commission.
Applications are available at https://bit.ly/3rkzuTv.
Applications for a position should be submitted by June 4 by emailing them to Tanya.Lux@dubuquecounty.us, faxing them to 563-587-3836 or mailing them to Board of Supervisors, 720 Central Ave., Dubuque IA 52001.