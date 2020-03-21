Dubuque parents struggling to find quality, affordable child care could see more options under a new incentive program.
Dubuque’s Community Development Advisory Commission this week voted unanimously to set aside $37,000 in unused microenterprise loans, typically used to aid small businesses, to assist startup in-home child care providers.
“This is part of an effort to provide quality, affordable child care in the community, and this is one piece of all of the efforts we are considering and studying,” city Economic Development Director Jill Connors said.
The move comes after the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors granted $60,000 in funding to Dubuque County Early Childhood for an incentive program to promote the development of 40 new in-home child care providers, which will be able to serve up to 240 children in the county.
The city would partner with DCEC and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, which has developed a program to replicate DCEC’s model for use in its service area outside Dubuque County.
“The programs would be marketed and branded as one program, with the three entities supporting eligible participants in their respective markets,” Connors said.
Qualifying low- to moderate-income applicants would be referred to Childcare Resource & Referral to begin the necessary training and background checks, with training provided by Opportunity Dubuque or another program.
Once approved as a provider, applicants would receive $1,000 to purchase equipment needed to be approved by the Iowa Department of Human Services. Those items include a fire extinguisher, first aid kit, dual smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, a crib, cots and sheets.
Once inspected and approved by DHS, applicants would receive an additional $4,000 in payments for new providers, contingent on them remaining open for two years.
DCEC undertook a project in 2018 using a $10,000 grant from the Dubuque Racing Association that saw the creation of 72 child care spots at considerably lower cost.
“Of the 11 in-home provider recipients, all are still registered providers,” Connors said. “This is a clear indication that these tools are necessary for the success of their businesses.”
City funding would provide assistance to 10 new in-home providers providing 60 new child care spots in Dubuque.
“I think it’s great to do this,” Commission Member Dean Boles said at the meeting.
From 2014 to 2019, Dubuque County experienced a decrease of 60 licensed day care providers — a 27% decline that equates to a loss of 876 child care spaces.
“We need increased slots, increased providers and more,” Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said during a recent county budget work session.