News in your town

Dubuque commission signs off on assistance for startup in-home child care

City of Dubuque to pay $7,500 to settle unlawful search and seizure suit

Dubuque Area Labor Harvest to switch to carry-out meals

Reynolds suspends property tax penalties, permits delivery or 'drive-thru' alcohol sales during pandemic

With dream wedding off (for now) due to pandemic, Dubuque couple finds silver lining

Trio of veterans, 1 newcomer to battle for 3 spots on Platteville school board

Open for business: Eateries in SW Wisconsin, elsewhere keep customers fed amid pandemic

World Down Syndrome Day: Local girl shines at pageants

More local cancellations, postponements, announcements due to COVID-19 outbreak

Local health official: COVID-19 can be serious for younger adults, too, CDC says

UPDATED: Iowa governor suspends property tax penalties, permits delivery or 'drive-thru' alcohol sales during pandemic

City of Dubuque to pay $7,500 to settle unlawful search and seizure suit

Jule minibus, fixed-route buses to go fare-free beginning Friday

City of Dubuque temporarily suspends parking meter expiration violations

Some local colleges move to online instruction for rest of semester

Others reflect on impact of famous Galena chef, business owner

'Uncharted territory:' Local experts react after pandemic-fueled stock market decline

Police: Dubuque man beats woman with towel rack, bottle, threatens her with knife

Dubuque jury convicts accused drug dealer on felony charge

Local law enforcement reports

Flood watch issued for Mississippi River in Dubuque area

Dubuque County property taxes due; in-person payment prohibited by virus concerns

With COVID-19 confirmed in Dubuque County, officials address testing, supply shortages

Open for business: Highlighting 140 local eateries still serving

Latest local COVID-19 announcements, cancellations

Dubuque commission recommends $330,000 for emergency shelter, drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Dubuque Community Schools approves $422,500 settlement with contractor

Dubuque man accused of sexually abusing teen

1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County wreck

Flashback Friday: Dubuquer films 3 'flying saucers' in 1960

UPDATE: Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday afternoon)

UPDATE: Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday afternoon)

UPDATE: Officials: Dubuque County resident tests positive for COVID-19

UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in Clayton County wreck

Major clothing retailer with Dubuque location to close all stores through end of March

UPDATE: Elkader officials saw water main problem 'resolved'

Officials restrict access to Jo Daviess County governmental buildings

Some local colleges move to online instruction for rest of semester

Authorities: Man sexually abused woman in Dubuque County

City of Dubuque temporarily suspends parking meter expiration violations

Local public health officials to livestream virus response briefing this afternoon