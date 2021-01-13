CUBA CITY, Wis. — Southwest Health officials have announced plans to construct a new Cuba City clinic this spring.
An 8,500-square-foot building will provide space for primary care and rehabilitation therapy, according to a press release. The clinic will replace Southwest Health’s current location at Epione Pavilion, where staff have provided primary care since the 1950s.
“Our board of directors recognizes that to continue serving area residents in the best way possible, we need to make an investment to modernize those clinic spaces,” Southwest Health CEO Dan Rohrbach said in a press release. “Our current location has served us well, but as we continue to grow and bring on more practitioners and services, we see very clearly the need to replace the aging clinic.”
The facility will be located on the south end of Main Street on two acres of land donated by residents Lou and Sherri Schweigert.
Southwest Health also is proceeding with an $8.5 million construction project to expand its clinic on its Platteville campus. The 26,000-square-foot expansion is due for completion this year.