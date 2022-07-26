Authorities said a man stole two vehicles within the span of about five hours Sunday in Dubuque and Guttenberg, Iowa.
Jordan A. Schick, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 18th and White streets on two counts of second-degree theft and operating while intoxicated.
Court documents state that Schick first took a vehicle belonging to Jordan T. Sharkey, 24, of 1665 McPoland Ave., in the parking lot of Kwik Star, 2685 Dodge St., at approximately 4:15 a.m.
Traffic camera footage showed the vehicle traveling on Iowa 3 north of Dubuque.
Dubuque police were alerted at about 9:50 a.m. that Schick had subsequently stolen a vehicle in Guttenberg.
Police found Schick in possession of this vehicle around 7:40 p.m. in the 1800 block of White Street.
