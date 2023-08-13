Dubuque friends Jeanne Ambrosy and Jean Bledsoe share a love of gardening, but one thing they don’t share is the approach to arranging their adjacent plots at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
“I’m more of an English cottage gardener,” said Bledsoe, 75, of Dubuque. “That means you can’t see the dirt. My garden is filled with plants.”
Bledsoe’s plot at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens is packed with plants but arranged so that not all of them bloom at the same time.
“The more plants, the happier I am,” Bledsoe said.
Ambrosy, 77, of Dubuque, tends an arboretum plot that looks distinctly different from Bledsoe’s — it’s organized so that plants are separated by small areas of dirt.
“It’s just a matter of personal taste,” Ambrosy said.
While they approach their plots differently, the two women both seek to delight arboretum visitors with their brilliant, blooming displays.
“I want to give back to my community that way,” Ambrosy said.
Ambrosy and Bledsoe share their expertise and love of gardening with the community as members of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program.
Dubuque County boasts about 100 certified master gardeners — volunteers who are specially trained and regularly educated on a variety of horticulture topics. Their certification requires them to use their expertise while pursuing various avenues of community service, including maintaining adopted plots at the arboretum, hosting educational seminars and answering gardening questions from the public.
Not all master gardeners maintain plots at the arboretum, but volunteering at the site can help add to their required hours of community service.
“We have some areas where our master gardeners are doing things that are really integrated with the community,” said Ray Kruse, a horticulture educator and website designer at the Dubuque County Extension office who has been coordinating the county’s master gardener program since 2017.
Among the master gardeners integrated with the community is Rich Henderson. He uses his expertise to lead the gardening efforts at a long garden located at his church, Westminster Presbyterian, in Dubuque. Running the entire south side of a wing of the church, the garden supplies fresh produce for local residents in need.
“We take everything down to the Dubuque Food Pantry,” said Henderson, 76, of Dubuque. “We get anywhere from 1,500 to 1,800 pounds (of fresh produce) a year.”
Another garden producing herbs and vegetables for families in need is tended by Cindy Kohlmann. The communications director for the Dubuque Salvation Army, Kohlmann joined the master gardener program shortly after she transformed a 30-foot-by-50-foot enclosed lawn area at the Salvation Army office into a productive garden about four years ago.
“It’s a garden with a purpose,” Kohlmann said. “For a very small amount of space, we certainly work it as much as we can.”
Produce from Kohlmann’s garden helps supply the Salvation Army’s office-based and mobile food pantries.
“Last year, we had 1,500 pounds of produce that came out of here,” Kohlmann said.
‘MASTER GARDENERS ARE THE EXPERTS’
Master gardeners have been solving the public’s plant problems since the 1970s. Extension offices in adjoining counties in Washington launched the first such program in 1972 in the Seattle area. The concept called for the recruiting and training of volunteers who could lend their horticultural expertise within their communities. Extensive training and continuing education arm master gardeners with knowledge in a variety of plant-related fields.
“Master gardeners are the experts,” Kruse said.
The program eventually spread to all 50 states through university-based extension services. The United States Department of Agriculture reports that there are currently 84,000 certified master gardeners across the country. These volunteers directly reached 8.4 million people in 2020 through various seminars, gardening programs and efforts to address food insecurity.
Wisconsin’s first master gardener programs emerged in 1974 in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and later spread. Currently, Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in southwest Wisconsin have a combined total of 63 certified master gardeners, according to University of Wisconsin Extension.
The master gardener program launched in Illinois in 1975. Today, there are seven active master gardeners in Jo Daviess County.
“We’re a small but mighty group,” said Alex Burbach, Jo Daviess County program coordinator with University of Illinois Extension.
In 2022, Iowa’s 1,754 master gardeners provided 100,750 hours of volunteer service in their communities. Volunteers in both Dubuque and Jackson counties contributed more than 4,000 hours of volunteer service. Jackson County has 53 master gardeners. Clayton County’s 11 master gardeners contributed 162 hours of service last year, and Delaware County’s 40 master gardeners recorded 711 hours of service.
Becoming a master gardener, though, takes effort.
Prospective master gardeners in Dubuque County begin their certification process by taking a fall training course that includes 10 weeks of both online and in-person education through extension, an educational process duplicated in other Iowa counties.
“The training was really interesting,” Henderson said. “They taught us a lot of different things in terms of soil life, soil health, and about plants themselves. You learn about various things — bushes, fruit trees, berries and vegetables.”
Kruse said prospective master gardeners see horticulture in action during their training.
“We do 10 full weeks of hands-on education — that means things like going out to a perennial garden and going out to an orchard,” he said.
The cost to become a master gardener in Dubuque County is $150.
“Fifty of those dollars goes to run a background check (of participants) and the remaining $100 goes to the state for the training materials,” Kruse said.
The background check, a requirement of the program, clears participants for future volunteering efforts.
“From there on forward, the program doesn’t cost anything,” Kruse said.
Instead of annual recertification payments, the program requires ongoing volunteer commitments and continuing education. The volunteerism begins even before prospective master gardeners receive their initial certification.
“From the end of their training until the December of the following year, (participants) have to complete 40 volunteer hours in the community — helping people in the community in regards to gardening,” Kruse said.
That initial period requiring 40 hours of volunteer work is called a master gardener’s internship.
“Once they are certified with those (initial) 40 hours of community service, it takes 20 hours of volunteering and 10 hours of continuing education annually to maintain their certification,” Kruse said. “That’s why master gardeners have that reputation of being ‘in the know’ in terms of gardening.”
Many Wisconsin master gardener participants begin their certification process by completing a course called “Foundations in Gardening.”
“One great thing about it is that it is an introductory course, but it also is comprehensive,” said Amy Freidig, a University of Wisconsin Extension statewide horticulture outreach specialist who serves as moderator for the course. “People learn about practical gardening skills and the science behind why they work.”
Freidig said course participants learn about soil, botany, insects, tree care and other topics. Participants who wish to advance to become certified master gardeners embark on a subsequent, more rigorous onboarding process. Once participants become certified master gardeners, Wisconsin’s program mandates 24 hours of annual volunteer service and 10 hours of continuing education.
In Illinois, participants who complete their year of internship, with its requirement of 40 volunteer hours, have an annual requirement of 20 volunteer hours and 10 continuing education hours.
“In Jo Daviess County, (master gardeners) set up demonstration and educational gardens, set up booths that are related to gardening at community events, and they have a master gardener help desk for answering gardening questions,” Burbach said.
‘KNOWING THEY ARE TENDING THE GARDEN IS TREMENDOUS’
Dubuque County’s master gardeners stay busy through a variety of volunteer efforts, including leading an annual tour of local gardens and hosting spring and fall educational conferences.
“I love teaching people,” Bledsoe said. “It’s part of sharing my enthusiasm as well as knowledge — not that I know it all, believe me.”
Local master gardeners also help the Dubuque County Conservation Board with Mowing to Monarchs, a program established to give landowners resources to convert turf grass into a pollinator-friendly areas.
Kruse and master gardener volunteers often answer lawn and garden questions from the community, and some master gardeners also address the continuing challenge of food insecurity in the community.
Dubuque County has participated in the Growing Together Iowa program for about six years. Funded in part by the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, the program supports master gardeners who provide fresh produce and nutrition education to local food pantries. There are three such specially USDA-funded donation gardens in Dubuque.
“The whole point of those gardens is to grow produce for those in need,” Kruse said. “One of the gardens is the Dubuque Rescue Mission’s garden. They grow food for their (mission) kitchen. The Salvation Army’s garden grows food for their food pantry, and the garden at Westminster Presbyterian Church grows food for the Dubuque Food Pantry. Last year, those three gardens donated about 5,000 pounds of produce.”
Each of the gardens has at least one master gardener coordinating the raising and distribution of the produce.
“Sometimes, I wonder if I am really making a difference,” said Henderson, who oversees the church garden. “Then I was in a group once and someone said to me, ‘Yeah, you are making a difference. My friend would not have had anything to eat for about a week if it wasn’t for your kale.’ So, yeah, we are helping.”
Henderson has been a master gardener since about 2002.
“I lost my wife Susan in 2001 and I was looking for something to get involved in,” he said. “My wife and I had gardened in the past, but I wouldn’t say that we were good at it. We raised stuff that was easy.”
Henderson stepped up his gardening efforts when he trained as a master gardener, and for the past six years he has used his expertise and hard work to help create the donation garden at the church.
“I have two other master gardeners (in the church) who help me quite a bit,” Henderson said. “There also are two (additional) master gardeners in the church who help when they can — they usually tend to flowers. We also have anywhere from 10 to 16 other people that help us when they can.”
Henderson rotates the crops in the church garden annually — planting tomatoes in one section and green beans in another, then swapping the spots the next year. He said it’s a way to help keep pests at bay.
When Henderson gives a tour of the garden it sounds like walking the aisles of a well-stocked grocery store. The plot includes green peppers, Swiss chard and two kinds of kale, including some towering specimens.
“The palm-tree-looking thing there is lacinato kale,” Henderson said during a recent tour. “Most people call it ‘dinosaur kale.’ We harvest both of those kales every week and it just keeps coming back”
Basil, sage, parsley and garlic grow in other areas of the garden.
“We also have two kinds of eggplant — black beauty, which is a globe-like thing, and white knight,” Henderson said. “We have kohlrabi plants. The variety we have will take about 45 to 50 days to grow. We will be ready to harvest them soon. We have about three zucchini plants. We have something called Malabar spinach. Spinach doesn’t particularly care for hot weather, but Malabar spinach is what they call a ‘false spinach.’ It’s a little bit sweeter than real spinach. It’s really good in salads and it’s good to cook up like normal spinach.”
The garden also includes collard greens, rhubarb and cabbage.
“Cabbage has been a success this year,” he said. “We have (produced) over 50 pounds of cabbage.”
Theresa Caldwell, executive director of the Dubuque Food Pantry, said the efforts of Henderson and his crew help feed some of the community’s most-vulnerable residents.
“We love the master gardeners,” Caldwell said. “We’re glad for their enthusiasm. They bring us produce several times a week. Just knowing they are tending the garden is tremendous.”
Caldwell said donated produce enables the pantry to stock full displays of a variety of vegetables.
“They have brought us greens we’ve never heard of before,” she said. “People are able to make healthy choices when they come through here. In the grocery store, it costs $2 or $3 per pound for some of these things.”
At the pantry, people receive the garden-fresh produce for free.
‘BEST PHYSICAL AND MENTAL THERAPY ON THE MARKET’
Ambrosy and Bledsoe are master gardeners who regularly volunteer their time at the arboretum. Both have adopted gardens to manage and both have helped lead educational programming, including children’s tours of the arboretum and cleanup efforts at the lush site on Dubuque’s West End.
Bledsoe has been a master gardener since 1995.
“I got my certification in Michigan, from Michigan State University,” she said.
When she moved to Wisconsin for a job, she received master gardener certification there, too, before moving to Dubuque.
“When I retired from a job in finance and we moved (to Dubuque), I got involved with the master gardeners here,” Bledsoe said. “I’ve been (volunteering) at the arboretum ever since.”
Ambrosy completed her master gardening training about 25 years ago in Dubuque.
“I had taken up a new hobby, golfing, and took lessons for three years and never got good at it,” she said. “I finally thought, ‘This is frustrating and ridiculous. I need to find a new hobby.’ I started gardening. My mom had a very green thumb and so did my grandma, and I’ve always kind of liked to garden, but I never really dug into it. Now, I have enjoyed it so much better than golfing.”
The two master gardeners became close friends while volunteering at the arboretum and managing their adjacent adopted plots.
When they started their plots, both women had to overcome an invasive plant species before they could bring their gardens to full bloom with perennial plants and flowers.
“My garden was kind of a mess,” Ambrosy said. “It was overgrown with quackgrass. You could barely find the plants in it. I had a vision of what (the garden) could look like, so every day for two weeks I would come here for two to three hours and spade every piece (of the garden). If you leave one tiny (quackgrass) root in (the soil), it will grow right back.”
Bledsoe also said she “pulled quackgrass for eons” before her garden was ready for her English cottage garden approach.
“Over the years, I just built the garden up, sometimes by trial and error,” she said. “Some of the best lessons are by failure — as in life, same as in gardening.”
One of the things Bledsoe learned is that she prefers her plants to fill the entire garden — the English cottage style of leaving no visible dirt.
“It’s a great way to prevent weeds, because the sun can’t reach them,” she said. “Other gardeners leave space and it’s perhaps more manicured and organized, but I just keep planting. If I find an empty spot, I plant.”
Ambrosy referred to her garden as her happy place. Bledsoe agreed that working the plots provides numerous personal benefits.
“Gardening is the best physical and mental therapy on the market,” Bledsoe said.