Clinton Kennel Club Annual AKC Dog Show
Saturday and Sunday, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nearly 100 dogs will compete in this event, which involves each dog running a 100-yard timed dash. The public is invited to watch as dogs are groomed for their indoor events. Indoor events are closed to the public due to COVID-19. The club asks that attendees observe social distancing protocols outdoors.
Ohnward Festival of Trees
Saturday and Sunday, Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa
Open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends (and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 29). Bid on decorated trees and wreaths and enjoy holiday music.
Fifth Annual Fall into the Holidays
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14659 Old Highway Road
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Shop two buildings of local vendors. Wide shopping aisles for social distancing. Masks required. Food and drinks will be available. Admission: $1.