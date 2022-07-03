ELIZABETH, Ill. — Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres raised a hand to his forehead in a salute, then stepped backward out of the open door of the DHC-8 aircraft.
For a fraction of a second, Torres hung suspended in midair. Then he vanished from sight in a gust of wind, his path marked by red smoke as he plummeted toward the green fields below.
Seconds later, after falling nearly 3,000 feet, Torres opened a black-and-gold parachute, slowing his descent.
Torres was the first member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team’s Gold Demonstration Team to jump on Friday night as part of the Elizabeth, Ill., Freedom Fest.
“When you exit the aircraft, there’s no other feeling like it in the world,” said Staff Sgt. Griffin Mueller. “It’s just such an intense solo experience. I fell in love with the adrenaline rush that you get.”
The Golden Knights formed in 1959 to represent the U.S. in skydiving competitions and have conducted more than 16,000 shows since then.
“I love the beauty of being able to manipulate your body in free fall to do what you want to do and building huge, complex formations with your team,” said Sgt. 1st Class Dominic Perry, as he prepared for the jump earlier on Friday evening. “And then you open your parachute, and it’s just a whole new level of fun.”
Perry is in his third year with the Golden Knights while Mueller is a first-year member. The latter, a Dallas, Texas, native, was stationed in Italy with the Army in 2017 when he took his first tandem skydiving jump with a co-worker. He was hooked and began training to join the Golden Knights.
“We are the face of the Army,” Mueller said. “We go to a lot of places where there isn’t much of a military presence, and we get to share what the Army has to offer.”
The assessment for selecting new Knights includes six to 10 weeks of rigorous training and 10 free fall jumps per day. Potential team members are judged on factors like discipline, attention to detail and teamwork.
“The camaraderie that you have with your team is unmatched,” said Sgt. 1st Class Chad Riddlebaugh, while rolling up his parachute.
Once they boarded the plane, the Knights zipped on their black jumpsuits and buckled smoke canisters onto their boots. Upon exiting the aircraft, they would pull a lanyard, igniting the canister and creating 90 seconds of red smoke.
The team spent most of the brief ride from Dubuque Regional Airport to Elizabeth standing or crouching at the open door, where they threw yellow streamers before jumping to gather information on wind conditions.
They also received regular updates from their crew, using hand gestures to communicate above the roaring wind and engine.
With 30 seconds to go before each jump, the group shouted “hot target,” crossing their hands at the wrists to form an X.
Shortly after Torres, three additional Knights jumped at about 5,000 feet, including Sgt. 1st Class Houston Creech, who carried a 1,200 square-foot flag in a pack on his chest. After he pulled a cord, the flag opened and hung below him as he soared through the skies.
The aircraft swiftly climbed to 10,070 feet, and the remaining six members of the team clustered at the door.
“Those other guys are afraid of heights, so they got out a bit earlier than us,” joked Sgt. 1st Class Mike Koch.
At the signal, he and his fellow Knights launched themselves out of the plane, linking into a tight formation as they streaked toward the ground.
“I’ve been in the Army for 18 years, and I’ve done amazing things that I never could have done outside the Army,” Riddlebaugh said. “This is an opportunity for me to give back and inspire others to follow the same path.”
