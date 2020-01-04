U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is known for having a plan for everything.
Those policy platforms often are complex, the Democratic presidential candidate admitted during a Dubuque campaign event tonight. But from a broad perspective, her goals are fairly simple.
"Let me just give you a sample of it," Warren said at the Grand River Center. "End lobbying as we know it. Block the revolving door between Wall Street and Washington. (And if) you really want to hose out some corruption in Washington, make every single person who runs for public office put out their tax returns online."
Warren's event attracted about 450 people, who sat in chairs surrounding the senator as she spoke. Many were given the opportunity to ask Warren questions, the first of which centered on the economy.
Key components of Warren's platform -- offering universal child care, increasing the housing stock and canceling student loan debt -- are "paid for" under her plan, she argued. For example, some of that funding would come from a wealth tax on the nation's richest residents.
"Let's take 2 cents off that fortune and pitch it in and we can cancel student loan debt for 43 million Americans," Warren said.
The federal government, Warren argued, is designed to work best for people who have the means to influence it.
"Think of it this way. We have a government in Washington that works great for giant drug companies, just not for people trying to get a prescription filled," she said. "It works great for people who want to make a profit by investing in private prisons down by our border, just not for the human beings whose lives are being destroyed by this crisis."
There's a word for a government like that, Warren said.
"When you find a government that works for those with money and it's not working so great for anyone else, that is corruption, pure and simple. And we need to call it out for what it is."
One person, a self-described evangelical Christian, asked why he should support a Democrat who disagrees with his views on ending abortion, "traditional marriage" and "religious freedoms."
"We may have a difference about the view of the federal government on this issue, but boy, I sure would like to think about the things we can come together on," Warren said.
Less than a month ahead of Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus, Warren has flagged somewhat in the polls. A front-runner in recent weeks, her popularity has waned among Iowa voters, who have turned their focus to rivals like former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, fellow U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.
But she still attracts enthusiastic supporters, including new parents Allison Mitchell and Jacob Walleser. Sanders supporters in 2016, the Dubuque residents have been won over by Warren's firm policy proposals.
"I like a lot of the ideas Warren and Sanders have, a lot of their progressive ideas about how to move our country forward," said Walleser. "And the thing that makes me want to go in her direction is she seems to have some plans, as in proposing plans to get there."
Mitchell said her new role as a parent is helping inform her decision to support Warren.
"Something that I've realized since becoming a mom is how mom brains work, and I really trust that a mom would be the best president going forward, in addition to many other reasons," Mitchell said. "Her expansive child care policies are really appealing and her health care policy is appealing."