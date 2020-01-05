Attendees proudly chanted the Democratic presidential candidate’s name as he walked onto the stage Saturday afternoon at Dubuque Senior High School.
“Bernie! Bernie! Bernie!”
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was treated like a rock star by many attendees at the campaign rally, with nearly every statement he uttered garnering cheers.
Which was good for Sanders, because he had a lot to say.
“One of the most important things that we have got to do is reaffirm our belief in democracy,” Sanders said to a crowd of about 650 people. “That means we believe in one person, one vote. Not billionaires buying an election.”
Sanders quickly addressed the recent military action taken by President Donald Trump in the Middle East, calling the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani via drone strike a “dangerous escalation.”
“A new war with Iran could cost thousands of lives, trillions of dollars, more deaths, more conflict and more displacement throughout a region that is already in a volatile situation,” Sanders said.
Sanders called for fellow U.S. lawmakers to oppose any attempt by the president to enter into a war with Iran.
“Congress must act in the face of a president who has shown time and time again that he cannot be relied upon to tell us the truth or make well-thought-out decisions,” he said.
People traveled from throughout the tri-state area to see Sanders in Dubuque.
Adrianna Hromadka drove from Lafayette County, Wis., to see Sanders talk. She has been a longtime fan of his, believing his policies promoting Medicare for all are the right direction for the country.
“He’s the only one that comes out as himself,” Hromadka said. “I feel like he really cares.”
Sanders took time to promote his health care policy, which proposes the development of a public, single-payer health system.
“We are the only (major) country not to guarantee health care to all people,” he said. “Together, you and I are going to end that international embarrassment.”
Larry Christopher, also of Lafayette County, said he supported Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz in the last election. Since then, he’s been converted to a supporter of Bernie Sanders.
“His whole belief of standing up to the 1% really resonates with me,” Christopher said. “You feel he truly believes what he says.”
Sanders also touched on the environment, criminal justice reform and the economy, arguing for policies like increasing the minimum wage, which he said will give a boost to the economy.
“If you work 40 hours a week in Iowa per month, you should not be living in poverty,” Sanders said.
Sanders said his lifetime as a politician gives him the advantage of having a record of supporting working-class Americans.
“I have stood up for working families my entire life,” Sanders said. “That is where I come from. That is who I am.”
Less enthusiastic about Sanders’ Iowa swing was the Republican National Committee, which released a statement condemning the senator’s far-left policy positions.
“The socialist policies proposed by Sanders are a catalyst for a diminished quality of life and an economic environment that does nothing to support small businesses and families across the state,” spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said in the statement.