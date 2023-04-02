MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has affirmed a Manchester man’s conviction for murdering a Linn County teenager more than 40 years ago.

Jerry L. Burns, 69, was convicted of first-degree murder in February 2020 for the Dec. 19, 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko, 18. Martinko was found stabbed to death inside her family’s car in a Cedar Rapids mall parking lot.

