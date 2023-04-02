MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has affirmed a Manchester man’s conviction for murdering a Linn County teenager more than 40 years ago.
Jerry L. Burns, 69, was convicted of first-degree murder in February 2020 for the Dec. 19, 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko, 18. Martinko was found stabbed to death inside her family’s car in a Cedar Rapids mall parking lot.
The murder was a cold case until investigators were able to link DNA evidence found at the scene to Burns in 2018.
Recommended for you
Burns has maintained his innocence. His attorneys argued that authorities followed Burns to a Pizza Ranch in Manchester and sat in a nearby booth. When Burns left the restaurant, court documents state that authorities collected the drinking straw Burns used during his meal.
Iowa’s state criminalistics laboratory extracted Burns’ DNA from the straw and performed an analysis to develop Burns’ DNA profile, documents state.
Oral arguments in the appeal were submitted to the Iowa Supreme Court in September. Burns’ attorneys argued that authorities invaded his privacy by collecting the straw for a DNA sample, as well as that the evidence was insufficient to establish Burns’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Iowa Supreme Court filed its opinion affirming Burns’ conviction on Friday, stating that there was sufficient evidence for his conviction.
“Burns made no effort to ‘preserve’ the straw ‘as private,’” the opinion reads. “He left it on the table at a Pizza Ranch. It was open to collection by Pizza Ranch employees or fellow diners — whether those diners were civilians or, as happened, officers of the law. Burns could hardly have retained any subjective expectation of privacy in the straw.”
The court also disagreed with Burns’ argument that the trial court erred in refusing to instruct the jury on the law related to witness Michael Allison’s testimony. Burns’ attorneys argued that the judge should have told the jury that Allison withdrew a plea deal shortly before coming to authorities with information about Burns. Allison, who shared a cell with Burns, testified during Burns’ trial about outbursts Burns made while incarcerated.
However, Justices Matthew McDermott and Dana Oxley filed a dissenting opinion in the case.
McDermott stated in his dissent that the “warrantless search” of the DNA collected from the straw violated Burns’ Fourth Amendment rights protecting him from unreasonable searches and seizures.
“I cannot join the majority’s Fourth Amendment analysis, which simplistically concludes that because Burns left behind his straw in a Pizza Ranch, he abandoned the information contained in his DNA embedded in the saliva left on the straw,” Oxley states in her dissenting opinion.