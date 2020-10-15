RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine — A Dubuque man was injured when his motorcycle collided with a moose in Maine.
Eric Mond, 47, was listed as being in “serious condition” on a crash report obtained Wednesday from Maine State Police.
The crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Monday on South Shore Drive in Rangeley Plantation in western Maine.
According to the report, Mond was on a motorcycle when he struck a moose on the road. He was thrown from the motorcycle, struck his head on the road and was hit on the head with a tire from the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet at the time.
Mond was treated by the Rangeley Fire Department and Northstar EMT before being airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. No further details on his condition were provided.