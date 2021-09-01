Police said they arrested a man for a pair of shootings in Dubuque.
Daniel A. Rodgers, 32, of 2502 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque County Jail on a warrant charging two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of going armed with intent and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Court documents state that officers responded at about 3:40 p.m. June 25 for a report of shots fired near the intersection of West Locust Street and Rosedale Avenue.
Police located spent 9 mm shell casings in the street and bullet damage to a residence at 1010 W. Locust St., No. 3. Two bullets were found in the residence.
Witnesses told police that an individual known as “C-Note” drove past the residence and fired gunshots. Witnesses said the individual had been feuding with a resident of 1010 W. Locust.
At about 5:35 p.m. that day, officers also responded to the 600 block of West 11th Street for another report of shots fired. Officers found spent 9 mm shell casings in the street, and bullet damage to some residences in the area.
Officers reported subsequently identifying “C-Note” as Rodgers. Dubuque traffic camera footage showed Rodgers as a passenger in a vehicle that left the 600 block of West 11th shortly after the second shooting.
They tracked the vehicle to the 2000 block of Holliday Drive, where Rodgers was arrested at that time on 13 previously issued arrest warrants, as well as charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana. He subsequently also was arrested for possession of contraband (cocaine) in a correctional institution. It appears he has been jailed since that time.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle in which Rodgers rode and found a .357 revolver and a 9 mm handgun in the vehicle’s center console.
Police forwarded evidence from the shooting scenes to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation crime laboratory. Results indicated that the shell casings and bullets recovered from both scenes were fired from the 9 mm handgun in the vehicle.
Traffic camera footage also showed a vehicle traveling in the vicinity of the first shooting on West Locust that was associated with Rodgers.
Police records indicate there have been 16 incidents of gunshots fired with criminal intent in 2021 in Dubuque. Dubuque police reported 17 incidents of shots fired with criminal intent in all of 2020 and 16 in 2019.