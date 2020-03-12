Authorities said a woman driving more than 25 mph above the speed limit led police on a chase early today in Dubuque.
Mikayla M. Grier, 21, of 2419 Central Ave., No. 4, was arrested in the 2400 block of Central Avenue on charges of eluding and interference with official acts. Grier also was cited with reckless driving, two stop sign violations, driving without insurance, a safety belt violation and failure to dim headlights.
Court documents state that police stopped Grier at about 1:20 a.m. today in the 2300 block of White Street after she failed to dim her headlights and she was seen not wearing a seat belt.
Grier then became angry and drove from the scene at a high rate of speed north on White Street, reaching speeds of at least 53 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to documents. Grier drove north on Central Avenue and turned into a parking lot of her residence.
She attempted to run into the apartment building before being apprehended by two officers.