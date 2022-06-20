A story about a woman who fell from a cliff at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between June 13 and Sunday:

1.) Police release details on woman who fell from cliff at Mines of Spain

2.) Fire destroys Dubuque County residence, kills 2 pets; neighboring home damaged

3.) High court declines to review appeal of Dubuque man’s 50-year sentence

4.) Rural Cascade man dies following head-on crash in Jones County

5.) Authorities: Maquoketa man dies in Illinois jail

6.) ‘Big mystery for us’: Dubuque residents react to finding WWII-era explosive device in yard

7.) Biz Buzz Monday: Dyersville accounting firm making move to former eatery

8.) DOT plan includes 2 bridge projects on busy Dubuque roadways

9.) Biz Buzz: Winery bringing back Dubuque beer; woman launches massage business; accounting firm moving to former eatery

10.) Dubuque church making alternate plans after copper theft damages air conditioner

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.