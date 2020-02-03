DARLINGTON, Wis. — After more than one year of working for a neighboring county’s emergency medical service, a group of Darlington-area EMS volunteers hopes to take on the responsibility of providing coverage to the region.
To do so, about 25 members of a nonprofit organization known as Darlington Area EMS hope to absorb the assets of Rural Medical Ambulance Service — the local agency that previously oversaw services and for which they worked.
The proposal comes after a schism that occurred in 2018 when several volunteers resigned after the organization’s board of directors proposed privatizing the service.
To help resolve the impasse, Green County EMS agreed to take over coverage in the Darlington area, with the volunteers becoming GCEMS members and continuing to operate out of a Darlington station.
But that was a “short-term fix,” said Jeff Berget, president of Darlington Area EMS board. “It was never meant to be a long-term solution.”
Rural Medical owns two ambulances and the EMS station in Darlington, which GCEMS leases for $1 on a yearly contract that expires on Aug. 1.
The GCEMS board hopes to discontinue the agreement in hopes that another entity takes over, according to GCEMS Chief Dan Nufer.
“We’re not just going to pull out and leave everybody hanging,” he added.
Wisconsin statute requires that townships provide EMS service to residents. While GCEMS has the option to charge townships for providing coverage, it operates entirely on donations and patient billing.
Berget said Darlington Area EMS intends to continue that model, so residents would continue to receive service at no cost.
The feat will challenge the service, as the emergency call volume and patient reimbursement is lower in Darlington than in Monroe, where GCEMS is based.
Rural Medical’s coverage area included eight nearby townships and the City of Darlington, many of which have terminated their contracts with the organization.
With no crew, it makes little sense for Rural Medical to continue to own the Darlington station and two ambulances, Berget said.
The organization’s bylaws state that if the agency’s assets are liquidated and funds are left over after liabilities are paid, the remainder is to be donated to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County Foundation.
The Rural Medical board intends to meet with Darlington Area EMS volunteers in the coming weeks to negotiate.
Tim McComish, Rural Medical president, declined to comment on prospects of an asset transfer.
“We’re going to do what is right for the community,” he said.
Nufer is confident Darlington Area EMS will offer excellent service.
“I have never seen the amount of hours that those guys in Darlington put in,” he said, noting that GCEMS requires volunteers to work at least 96 hours per quarter.
Meanwhile, Darlington volunteers often top 500 hours per quarter, Nufer said. One member has exceeded 1,000.