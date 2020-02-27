January convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The first date is the date of arrest; the second is the date of conviction.
• Edmund J. Laue, 23; Feb. 22; Jan. 27.
• Ashley M. Perry, 33; Aug. 28; Jan. 17.
• Harold A. Robinson, 34; Nov. 16; Jan. 28.
• Megan A. Schick, 27; Sept. 21; Jan. 16.
• Allan R. Simms, 72; Nov. 2; Jan. 16.
• Noah T. Specht, 22; Sept. 28; Jan. 30.
• Sean A. Stephens, 36; May 24; Jan. 28.
• Blake M. Worth, 23; Aug. 5; Jan. 24.
• Michael J. Dunbar II, 40; May 5; Jan. 30; second offense.