MANCHESTER, Iowa — A longtime staple of the Manchester business community is moving from its downtown location to another downtown spot.
Jackie Mormann, owner of The Bread Basket, has purchased the building formerly housing Roses in the Snow at 101 S. Franklin St. and will reopen her popular dining spot after remodeling the building.
With no air conditioning in her current location and a desire to own the building her business is in, she said it was the right time to make the move.
“I just decided it was time for a change,” Mormann said. “It’s kind of ironic, because The Bread Basket started out in the basement of the building I’ve purchased before moving over to the building I’m moving out of.”
According to documents, her new location is the oldest building in Manchester, first opening as a dry goods store in 1855.
Mormann said it was important for her to remain in a downtown location.
“I just like being downtown, and my customers do, too,” she said.
Mormann said it’s not unusual for friends to drive from different locations, meeting at her restaurant, often taking in some of Manchester’s other businesses after lunch.
“I am the biggest advocate for Manchester,” she said. “We tout our other businesses and send people to some of our unique stores in town. I know the more we can publicize what we have to offer in Manchester, the chances of them returning are greater, and I’m always excited about that.”
Mormann said people often tell her dining at The Bread Basket reminds them of eating at their grandma’s house.
“We like to have a calm, relaxing atmosphere where people can come in and get away from the rat race of everyday life,” she said.
Mormann plans to remodel the upstairs for dining and the basement for conferences and meetings. She is unsure when she will reopen. Those wishing to follow her progress and updates on the remodel can do so on her business’ Facebook page at bit.ly/3yYCJFf.
“I appreciate everybody’s patience and support while I turn this into my dream,” Mormann said. “The amount of support I’ve received since buying this building has been overwhelming. It’s really a blessing to be in this community with the people we have here.”
