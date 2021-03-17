WOODMAN, Wis. — One person was injured in a rollover crash Monday in Grant County.
Justice Pauls, 18, of Boscobel, had possible minor injuries, according to a press release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about noon Monday on Wisconsin 133 in the Woodman area. The release states that Pauls was southbound when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roadway. The vehicle crossed the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Pauls was cited with a driving permit violation.