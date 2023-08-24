PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville city staff this week unveiled several design alternatives for a planned replacement of the city’s fire station aimed at reducing the project’s cost.
The alternatives were developed after updated projections for the base project came in at about $15.5 million, $2 million higher than a previous estimate. But the needs the new fire station aims to meet — more space, a central location and room to grow — made lowering the price tags difficult.
Thus, some of the alternatives presented to Common Council members this week lacked some of the solutions city leaders desired and that helped secure $7 million in federal funding for the project.
“There are concerns on how much functionality we’re going to be losing if we slim down that small,” said City Manager Clint Langreck.
Design options now are:
The original two-story design
A “slimmed” two-story design with a base estimated cost of $12.5 million
A one-story option with some space constraints and an estimated $13.4 million price tag
A one-story option that includes acquisition of neighboring property to avoid space issues, estimated to cost $13.3 million
A one-story option that would be located in the city’s industrial park — rather than the site of the old OE Gray Early Learning Center as in the original design — estimated at $12.6 million
Each option also includes potential features such as adding or subtracting square footage for vehicle space or adding or substracting a basement for storage and shelter.
Currently, the apparatus bays of the Platteville fire station are packed tighter than is feasible for firefighters when an emergency arises.
“The seventh bay (proposed to be added in the new station) allows space where we can have an apparatus if it’s being serviced … or to adjust the operational flow so we don’t have to move apparatuses out of the way before we can take the apparatus we need out,” said Fire Chief Ryan Simmons. “With us covering both city and rural areas, we have to use different types of apparatuses. … Vehicles are placed in the current station how they fit, not how they’re used.”
The current station’s bays take up 8,000 square feet. Each of the proposed designs would expand that space, but not all of them would expand the number of bays from six to seven, which is what Simmons said the department needs.
City leaders also need to consider location for the new station due to impacts that would have on response time. While it would come with a lower cost, moving the station to Platteville’s industrial park would increase that measure.
“For about 70% of our population, it adds to response time,” Langreck said.
While the council is not expected to make a decision on which option they want until its Sept. 12 meeting, multiple members noted that the point of the new fire station is to meet the department’s needs.