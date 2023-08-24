PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville city staff this week unveiled several design alternatives for a planned replacement of the city’s fire station aimed at reducing the project’s cost.

The alternatives were developed after updated projections for the base project came in at about $15.5 million, $2 million higher than a previous estimate. But the needs the new fire station aims to meet — more space, a central location and room to grow — made lowering the price tags difficult.

