A popular Dubuque doughnut shop has announced its permanent closure.
Donut Boy, 1646 Asbury Road, made the announcement on its Facebook page Monday morning.
“We are sad to announce that Donut Boy is permanently closed due to staffing shortages,” the post states. “We want to thank all of our loyal customers for your valued business and support.”
Tessa Fahey, who works in operations development for Rainbo Oil — which operated Donut Boy, confirmed the temporary closure that started last month was prompted by staffing shortages.
“We have not been able to staff it since that temporary closure,” she said. “We needed to do something, really, as much as it saddens me. .... We don’t want it to leave the Dubuque community, but we can’t staff it. I think that’s pretty common with how things are going in the world.”
Fahey added that company officials hope someone will take over the business, but they haven’t found anyone so far.
“Growing up in Dubuque and going to Donut Boy basically every week, it really, really saddens me that it happened, but it needed to happen,” she said.
Donut Boy announced in June on Facebook that it would be closed “until further notice.” The business was also closed for a handful of days prior to that after posting May 15 that a donut machine had broken down.
The business has operated in Dubuque since the early 1950s.
Telegraph Herald archives show Donald J. Schutte, who previously was a baker for Sweetheart Bakery, began operating Donut Boy with his wife in the mid-1970s.
The Schutte family then sold the business to Ed Gau in 1995. Under Gau, the business filled wholesale orders for gas stations, cafeterias and other businesses in Dubuque. Gau then reduced the wholesale operations in 2000 to focus on retail sales.
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals ordered Donut Boy to close temporarily in January 2019 after a health inspection reported several alleged violations, including the presence of cockroaches and what appeared to be mold. The business reopened after completing cleaning and other efforts to address the inspectors’ concerns.
In November 2019, Rainbo Oil Co. took over the business after company president and owner Paul Fahey bought the business from Gau.
The 1646 Asbury Road property is currently owned by Dusty Rogers Realty LLC. Dusty Rogers — who owns the Dog House Lounge, which operates in the same property — said he was waiting to hear more from Rainbo Oil Co. before thinking about the space that Donut Boy formerly occupied.
“It’s pretty sad,” Rogers said. “(Donut Boy has) been a staple in this town, kind of like the Dog House. They worked hand-in-hand for a long time.”