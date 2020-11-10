The Delaware County Pay it Forward Christmas Hope Project aims to help local residents this holiday season.
The project will combine monetary donations as well as gifts selected for needy children throughout the county.
According to Pay it Forward volunteer Missy McIntyre, the project has taken roots quickly and will use the generosity of individuals as well as area businesses.
“We are looking for monetary donations that can help us purchase gifts for needy families,” she said. “We are also putting out giving trees in businesses throughout the community. Each tree will have tags on them with the age of a child and a specific gift need.”
Customers entering the businesses may grab a tag off a tree, purchase the item and return it back to the business in time for the gift to be delivered by Christmas. If tags are left on trees, McIntyre said, monetary donations will be used.
Those seeking to make monetary donations can send them to P.O. Box 281, Manchester, IA 52057 or drop them off at Dupaco Community Credit Union in Manchester. Chamber Executive Director Ali Manson said the response from businesses has been strong. She said participating businesses will be listed on the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page as well as the Pay it Forward Christmas Hope Facebook page.