DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police in Darlington seek tips after an occupied residence was burglarized on Wednesday.
Police reported that the burglary happened at about 2 p.m. Wednesday on Center Hill Road.
Police seek tips from anyone who might have “observed something out of the ordinary during that time period.”
“Please be aware the residence was occupied at the time of the burglary by a woman and children, which is particularly unsettling,” states an online announcement.
Residents are asked to call 608-776-4981 with any tips.