News in your town

Chief: Fan causes small fire at Edgewood Locker

7 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, new ones in Clayton, Jones counties as state smashes single-day record;

GALLERY: 10 most-read TH stories from April

Hillcrest receives $3.7 million grant to develop new behavioral health clinic

1 injured in crash with semi in Delaware County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday morning)

Portion of Dubuque street closed for train rail repairs