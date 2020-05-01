UPDATE: Dubuque Fire Department officials provided updated information about the incident, which included that the man fell 15 feet, not 30 feet as reported by police.
Authorities said a man fell about 15 feet today at Dubuque Senior High School.
The man's name has not been released.
Emergency personnel responded to Senior at about 5:30 p.m. when the fall was reported, according to Dubuque Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Esser.
Responders found the man under the bleachers at Dalzell Field. He was conscious but did not communicate any information about why he was at the school or how he fell, Esser said.
The man was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Esser said he did not know the extent of the man's injuries or his condition.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque Community Schools spokesman Mike Cyze said the man who fell was not a student or staff member, nor was he performing any work at Senior.
Cyze referred the TH to emergency responders for additional information about the situation.