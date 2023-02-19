More than a year ago, the Dubuque Police Department was asked by Colorado law enforcement officials to help find a missing girl they believed was being trafficked by finding another girl thought to be in the Dubuque area.

Dubuque Police Department Capt. Jason Pace was one of the investigators who was able to meet up with the girl in East Dubuque, Ill., where he said she was living in “horrific” conditions.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.