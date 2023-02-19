More than a year ago, the Dubuque Police Department was asked by Colorado law enforcement officials to help find a missing girl they believed was being trafficked by finding another girl thought to be in the Dubuque area.
Dubuque Police Department Capt. Jason Pace was one of the investigators who was able to meet up with the girl in East Dubuque, Ill., where he said she was living in “horrific” conditions.
While the individual trafficking the girl was never charged locally, police were able to reunite the girl with her family in Texas.
“These are complicated cases because (the women serving as prostitutes) are technically breaking the law, but they are also a victim,” Pace said. “Some of the comments I see is that these are victimless crimes, but there is a full spectrum of people engaged cross-country. They are being abused. They are being trafficked. It’s not a victimless crime.
“It’s very difficult prosecuting these cases because these victims are being moved from state to state, across multiple jurisdictions. So, we thought we’d start by targeting the johns and maybe cut off some of the demand for this.”
The police department, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol conducted a joint prostitution sting operation in February of last year.
Authorities told the Telegraph Herald that “investigators posted ads on websites often utilized for prostitution.”
Court documents filed in many of the cases state, “The operation consisted of undercover agents posting an ad on social media sites offering sexual services (including any and all sex acts) for money and provided a location to those individuals that answered the ad wanting to purchase sexual services.”
Pace said the collaboration with other agencies was key to pulling off the operation, as it was the first such project the police department has been involved in. The sting resulted in the arrests of 11 men, all of whom later pleaded guilty to prostitution charges.
“We learned a lot, just with the logistics of what was needed to do the project,” Pace said. “Without giving away details, there were a lot of things we learned and things that I would change next time.”
The sting operation, as well as all investigations handled by the police department’s criminal investigation division, are conducted in similar ways: researching, interviewing relevant witnesses and collecting evidence to build up a case. Over the years, the use of technology, as well as the ability to search electronic devices of suspects, only has helped make cases stronger.
The Dubuque Police Department currently has six criminal investigators assigned to its criminal investigations division, which handles major cases such as murder, robbery, sexual assault and financial crimes.
Each year, the department investigates 1,500 to 1,800 Part 1 crimes, defined by the FBI as murder, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary and theft. Last year, the criminal investigations division was assigned 237 cases.
“Each call is different, but we try to maintain consistency in the process,” said Cpl. Chris Gorrell, who has spent 15 years in Dubuque’s criminal investigations division. “We try to identify the what, the who and put the best case together.”
Consistent process
For major crimes, such as suspicious deaths or shootings, Gorrell said patrol officers often are the first to respond and are tasked with assessing the incident and securing the scene. The criminal investigations unit then assumes responsibility of the scene upon arrival.
“We do all of our own crime scene processing,” Gorrell said. “We don’t have a dedicated crime scene unit per se, like they do in Cedar Rapids or Waterloo (Iowa). That’s one of the things that Cpt. (Martin) Steil has done this year, have six officers train to be crime scene technicians to help us process the scene. That frees us up to follow up with witnesses.”
Investigators send all physical evidence collected from a scene to the state crime lab in Ankeny, Iowa. Gorrell said all physical evidence from the entire state is processed in the same facility, and the amount of time it can take to receive results varies.
“They do a good job, but with the volume of work, it takes time,” Gorrell said. “It’s not a fast process. But if we have evidence from a murder investigation, that takes higher priority. It’s not that other cases are not as important, but that would be more severe.”
Crime scene evidence, including blood and fingerprints, eventually helped solve a string of serial burglaries in Dubuque from 2012 to 2014 committed by a small group of individuals. Investigator Kurt Rosenthal, who has been with the Dubuque department for 20 years, was at the time part of a special unit focused on burglaries and robberies.
“It was like chasing a ghost,” he said. “These were daytime burglaries. Serial burglaries might be some of the hardest cases to solve. A true serial burglar is not targeting someone they know. Sometimes, the individual is hitting opportunities in the daytime. ... Serial burglaries that happen in residential areas during the day, they scare people. People think it’s just a property crime, but it’s not. For the 70-year-old widow who has her jewelry stolen, now she can’t sleep at night.”
Unlike burglary investigations or many other criminal investigations, those conducted by the Dubuque Drug Task Force take a different approach. The task force consists of three Dubuque Police Department and three Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department personnel, and two Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement agents are also in Dubuque to assist in investigations as needed.
“A lot of our stuff is proactive,” said Investigator Chad Leitzen, who has been on the drug task force for 10 years. “We’re not waiting for a robbery to happen. We are trying to figure it out beforehand and get ahead of things to stop the crime from happening.”
The task force also utilizes a unique resource in its investigative process — confidential informants who make drug purchases or provide relevant information on a supplier. At times, Leitzen said, the task force might have a confidential informant buying from multiple sources, and warrants can be filed and arrests made on everyone involved at once.
The task force finds informants several different ways. If an individual either is charged or has charges pending, investigators can ask the court and Dubuque County Attorney’s Office to be lenient in the sentencing or drop the charges in exchange for the individual becoming an informant, Leitzen said.
Others come in and say they will become a confidential informant in exchange for payment, Leitzen said, though informants do not always receive money for their work.
“Some people come in and say that they’re tired of using drugs, and they don’t know how else to stop except to help the people they get them from get caught,” he added. “Typically, those people are much more motivated.”
Use of tools, technology key
The biggest piece of technology that has benefited Dubuque Police Department investigations over the years has been the city’s wide system of cameras.
There are 1,353 city cameras installed throughout Dubuque — 714 cameras on roadways, in the Bee Branch area and in parking lots from Elm Street to 11th Street; 582 cameras in parking ramps, parking lots, city buildings, parks and other miscellaneous places; and 57 cameras at Dubuque Regional Airport.
“The cameras in Dubuque are worth every penny,” Gorrell said. “They have helped us solve many crimes. We interview witnesses and review the cameras right away.”
Rosenthal added that the resolution on the city’s cameras has improved over the years, allowing investigators to capture license plates and identify faces, depending on the weather and lighting during a given time. The cameras also have made hit-and-run investigations much easier to solve, whereas before investigators would have to hope someone saw something and would call police.
“The benefits of the cameras, we can’t even measure them,” he said.
However, Rosenthal noted that the cameras at times can work against investigators when trying to get a victim or witness to detail an incident.
“It’s twofold,” he said. “People don’t want to snitch, and they’re worried about being retaliated against, and they say, ‘It’s got to be on cameras. Why would I tell you?’ But not every nook and cranny is covered in cameras. That can impact some cases because people think if the event is on cameras, they don’t need to cooperate with police.”
However, the cameras also have made it easier for members of the drug task force to track movements of vehicles and suspects believed to be involved in cases.
“The traffic cameras are a game changer,” Leitzen said. “If I was ever hired to a different department and they didn’t have the cameras, I’d have to learn how to be a cop again. By far, they are the best investigative tool here, in my opinion.”
The department also relies on searching cellphones and social media accounts to find more information on a suspect.
Cpl. Justin Stair, who has been with the Dubuque department for 23 years, said any case that goes through the criminal investigation division starts with online research.
“When we get information on somebody, it’s basically just typing their name into Google and just searching, finding social media accounts, to get more information on a person,” he said. “We get their phone numbers, do a search of their criminal history.”
Being able to find that online information was important in the prostitution sting. Pace said an analyst tracked down as much online information as possible on the men who responded to the online ad for sexual services, as they wanted to ensure safety for officers involved.
“We knew almost every John’s identity before they showed up,” Pace said. “We were tracking their cellphone numbers. We had their criminal history.”
Police often also search suspects’ phones, either after they consent to hand over their phone or after a search warrant is obtained. Then, investigators have access to text messages, photos and messages through other apps, as well as locations and IP addresses that can help build a case.
“In 1999, no one had a phone,” he said. “Now, everything is all done on a phone, and everyone has one. Over time, that has really helped us out.”
Police also need a search warrant to conduct a physical dump of a device, which is sent to the state to conduct. While this process is time-consuming, it can be especially helpful in cases of solicitation and pornography.
“In one case, a guy did a video of himself talking about everything he did,” Stair said. “He gave a full confession. You never know what you’re going to find.”
Stair added that social media is often used to see if a person was in a certain area when a crime was committed or if they have clothing similar to that of the suspect.
However, the sheer amount of social media and messaging avenues can be hard to keep track of.
“There are so many apps,” he said. “We don’t know all of them. We see new apps all of the time.”
Working with the public
Most of the police interviewed by the Telegraph Herald agreed that a lack of cooperation from witnesses can be the biggest hurdle in investigating a case.
“In 2012 with Marlon Barber (Jr., who was fatally shot), a lack of cooperation has prohibited that case from moving forward,” Gorrell said. “There’s no question that someone knows what happened, but that lack of cooperation is a big hurdle.”
No arrests have been made in the case.
Rosenthal stressed the need for people to call in with any information to assist in an investigation.
“We really still prompt people who want to keep their neighborhood safe to call us,” he said. “You might be the lone witness to a crime, but we won’t know that unless we knock on the right door. Even if you think the information is not useful, you still might be the lone witness.”
Rosenthal said he feels people have a misconception about how witnesses to a crime might be retaliated against.
“I’m not going to sit here and say it doesn’t happen, but on shows like ‘Chicago P.D.,’ every episode a witness gets killed,” he said. “That doesn’t happen.”
Officer Kim Hoover, who works as part of the department’s domestic crime unit, said fears of retaliation also come up during investigations into domestic disturbances. Victims also might not wish to report incidents since they have children with the suspect or rely on the suspect’s income, a revenue stream that would stop if the suspect went to jail.
“If they speak and the suspect knows they said something, it’s going to be worse after they’re arrested,” she said “… If you’re forced into a situation, you may endure it to take care of your children and keep a roof over your head.”
However, Hoover said state code requires officers to arrest an attacker if a victim of a domestic incident was injured. A no-contact order also is always issued after a domestic assault charge.
However, she said it can be difficult to determine the primary aggressor in an incident.
“Everyone says, ‘Oh, they hit me,’” she said. “But if they both have injuries, we can tell if they are defensive wounds versus attack wounds. If someone was being strangled, there might be scratch marks from the victim trying to push the other person away.”
Hoover also stressed that people should call to report any domestic incident, even if they wish to do so anonymously.
“If you see something, call,” she said. “People sometimes don’t want to get involved with anything, but people can get killed with that mindset. … Without witnesses, we can only go so far. We’re blessed to have the cameras, but some angles they aren’t going to get.”
Collaboration on charges
Throughout the investigative process, police work with the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office in relation to potential criminal charges.
For major cases, Gorrell said, the county attorney’s office will be brought in early on in the process, soon after the initial investigation is completed. Once the case is assigned to a specific attorney, he said, that person is kept up to date on the steps of the investigation.
Gorrell said the attorney’s office ultimately decides on whether to file charges and which ones, but the prosecutors take police investigators’ opinion into account.
Rosenthal said police worked with prosecutors in 2013, a year during which there were several shooting incidents involving large groups of people in Dubuque. People involved in such incidents previously had been charged with disorderly conduct, but by working with attorneys, they were able to utilize the state code section for rioting, a higher-level misdemeanor charge.
“We were able to get 15 or 16 people locked up and held on rioting charges most of that summer,” he said. “I truly believe that saved us from having a homicide that summer.”
County Attorney Scott Nelson said for larger cases, such as homicides, the police department calls the attorney’s office early on the process to keep attorneys up to speed on how the investigation unfolds.
“We may have an attorney at some point, in some cases, go down to the crime scene,” he said. “It’s good to have a good visual to understand what’s going on instead of just using photographs, but that doesn’t happen regularly.”
He added that attorneys sometimes will reach back out to police for pieces of a case that need further investigation after the suspect is charged.
“The investigators have been doing this for a long time, and they are good at what they do,” Nelson said. “Collaboration and cooperation is vital to the whole process, and we do a lot of it.”
Nelson said the county attorney’s office also works with police on obtaining needed warrants, and there is usually communication between both entities on what charges should be filed.
“There’s a difference sometimes,” Nelson said of the charges. “Officers may look at it one way, and attorneys look at it the other way. It’s the police’s job to build the case. The attorneys have the much more foreboding mission to go out and prove it to a jury.”
