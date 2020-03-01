Flexsteel mulls production shift
A Dubuque-based manufacturer soon could move some production of its trademark product overseas.
Flexsteel Industries Inc. President and CEO Jerry Dittmer confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that the company could begin manufacturing its “blue steel spring” in Mexico and Asia, in addition to Dubuque.
The spring has been at the center of Flexsteel’s operations for decades and currently is manufactured exclusively at Flexsteel’s production facility on Seippel Road.
Dittmer framed the potential move as part of a broader effort to optimize the company’s global footprint.
“Today’s business climate requires a more agile supply chain than ever before,” he said. “There is always pressure for faster delivery, and right now, we have long lead times. That is not acceptable in the eyes of many customers.”
Dittmer said the potential change was conveyed to union representatives in mid-February, who then passed the message along to production workers in Dubuque.
Local coronavirus impacts being felt
Although no cases of coronavirus have been detected in Iowa, government entities, health providers and businesses are bracing for or already have experienced its impacts.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes COVID-19 might now be spreading domestically.
In light of ongoing concerns pertaining to the spread of the virus, Dubuque County Supervisor Chairman Dave Baker called for a special work session Thursday to update the county’s public health emergency preparedness plan. The response plan was last updated in July 2019.
The Dubuque County Public Health Department recommends that residents prepare for a potential outbreak in the same manner as they would for severe weather or other disruptive events.
Meanwhile, Dubuque Community School District staff have started to receive inquiries from families as to the status of its response plan, said Health Services Coordinator Allie White.
man convicted of 1979 killing
DAVENPORT, Iowa — It took more than four decades, but the man who brutally killed a Cedar Rapids high school student is poised to spend the rest of his life in jail.
Jurors deliberated for about three hours Monday before convicting Jerry L. Burns, 66, of Manchester, of first-degree murder for the Dec. 19, 1979, stabbing death of Michelle Martinko, 18. Her body was found the next day inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids shopping mall.
In Iowa, a first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
The trial was moved to Scott County District Court in Davenport because of pretrial publicity in Cedar Rapids. The trial lasted more than two weeks.
Burns was arrested in late 2018 after police said DNA evidence linked him to blood found on Martinko’s dress and in the car.
Expanded Honor Flights planned
Local organizers are relaunching Honor Flights from Dubuque to Washington, D.C., and opening the excursions to a larger pool of military veterans.
“It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve been involved with,” said Perry Mason, of Honor Flight of Dubuque and the Tri-States.
Mason said the national Honor Flight organization broadened its pool of veterans eligible for the trips to military memorials in Washington.
“They changed their mission to open it up to all veterans, with priority given to World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans,” Mason said.
Two Honor Flights will leave from Dubuque in September.
Mason’s group organized 10 flights to D.C. from 2010 to 2015. Those excursions gave World War II veterans an opportunity to visit memorials in their honor.
Man admits to series of sexual assaults
A former Dubuque man on Monday pleaded guilty to a series of sexual assaults years ago and now faces up to 40 years in prison.
Martel E. Fountain Sr., 30, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to four counts of third-degree sexual assault. As part of a plea deal, four counts of first-degree burglary will be dismissed.
Authorities said the incidents occurred in the early morning hours on Aug. 6, 2011; Aug. 22, 2011; Nov. 8, 2011; and May 25, 2014. Four different women were sexually assaulted.
Court documents state that Fountain forced his way into the homes of each of the four women. The Telegraph Herald does not identify sexual assault victims.
The four women did not know Fountain, who was implicated when collected DNA evidence from the women indicated a single attacker.
1 of ‘Central Park Five’ speaks at UW-P
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — While Yusef Salaam was serving time in prison, an officer asked him, “Who are you?”
Salaam explained that he had been accused of raping a jogger in New York City’s Central Park, but that he didn’t do it. The officer said he believed Salaam.
“He then said, ‘You’re not supposed to be here. Why are you here? Who are you?’” Salaam told a crowd of people at University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Thursday afternoon. “He was trying to spark something inside of me. He was trying to ignite the light that is inside all of us again.”
Salaam shared his story of imprisonment and exoneration and the importance of finding a purpose in life with an audience of at least 200 students, staff and community members during UW-P’s Midwest Culturally Inclusive Conference.
Salaam was one of five teenagers arrested following the rape and beating of a jogger in Central Park in New York City in 1989. The teens, all of whom were black or Latino and who came to be known as the Central Park Five, were arrested and convicted in the case.
However, their convictions were vacated in 2002 after another man confessed to the crime, and DNA evidence corroborated his story.