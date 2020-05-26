LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members recently approved forgoing second-quarter lease payments to the city from State Theatres in order to operate Grantland Theater in Lancaster City Hall, according to officials.
The decision to forgo $500-per-month lease payments for April, May and June at a total of $1,500 was approved, 7-1.
State Theatres in March asked the council to halt lease payments until the theater could reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, also citing that new movie titles had been canceled as far out as July. The council, at that time, approved deferring two months of rent.
The business was eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program; however, personnel accounted for just 10% of the organization’s operational costs. City staff said utility costs for the theater are included in its lease payment.
Officials said the council likely would be asked to forgo the lease payments for State Theaters for the third quarter as well. Grantland Theater has not been open since March 25, when Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order closing all non-essential businesses in the state. Theater officials said it likely will not reopen until September or October.