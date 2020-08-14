PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville is conducting an online resident survey as part of building its 2021-2023 strategic plan.
“We want to hear what you currently value most about Platteville and what improvements you would like to see the Common Council and city staff focus on,” the city announced. “There are three main parts to the survey: current impressions, future goals and demographic information.”
Participants must be at least 18 years old and either live or own property in Platteville. The survey will take 10 to 15 minutes to complete. It can be accessed at https://bit.ly/30UjlJu.