Dubuque County’s receipt of $19 million in federal pandemic relief drew $60 million worth of applications.
On Monday, members of the county Board of Supervisors used two work sessions to hear from six local organizations seeking funds, while giving vocal support to eight organizations or programs that would receive as much as $788,888 of the American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“This wraps up the initial run-through of this,” said Supervisor Harley Pothoff, the board’s chairman. “It’s going to be a long process.”
The work sessions followed the board’s meeting Monday. Pothoff and Supervisor Jay Wickham attended in person, with Supervisor Ann McDonough attending via Zoom.
Supervisors heard pitches for funding from:
- Creative Adventure Lab, seeking $138,000 to help fund co-working space and business development programming at sites in Dubuque, Cascade and Dyersville.
- Dubuque County Energy District, $250,000 to provide solar-panel installation and weatherization to low- and moderate-income-family homes in the county.
- Dubuque County Historical Society, $1.1 million over three years to boost tourism to the society’s facilities and offset pandemic-related losses due to a 90-day closure in 2020.
- Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, $525,000 to support a program that would purchase homes to provide subsidized rental housing to prioritized populations, including the homeless.
- Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, $26,000 to offset pandemic-related losses.
- Fountain of Youth, $63,668 over three years for support of the organization’s Workforce Acceleration program, which provides Dubuque County Jail inmates with jobs and job support.
The last program drew praise from both County Attorney C.J. May III and Sheriff Joe Kennedy. They both cited the program as a way to reduce local criminal recidivism by decreasing the challenges of generational poverty.
“Arresting our way out of problems is not a solution,” Kennedy said.
Caprice Jones, Fountain of Youth’s founder and executive director, said the program has launched on a small scale and has the potential to benefit participants and society.
“(Inmates) get a job straight out of jail, for businesses that are looking for workers,” he said. “The businesses don’t just get workers — they’re getting a human being who wants to change.”
Supervisors could decide funding for Monday’s presenting organizations at a later date.
On Monday, eight applications for funding received from external organizations in the public health sphere earned vocal support from at least two supervisors, although no funding decisions were made.
Pothoff described the initial review as forming the basis of a guide for future decisions.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s $600,000 application for a countywide summer reading program for young children generated the most discussion and was not universally supported among board members.
Wickham said the program should receive more substantial support from the county’s school districts and the City of Dubuque, echoing comments he made at a February meeting. Pothoff said he wasn’t comfortable supporting the entire grant request.