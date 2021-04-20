A motorcyclist was injured avoiding a vehicle collision Sunday night in Dubuque
Justin M. Connolly, 37, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at 7:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Mineral Street and Devon Drive. Police said Connolly was westbound on Mineral when he attempted to turn onto Devon, and an eastbound vehicle driven by Anthony Love Jr., 25, of Dubuque, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection.
Connolly braked to avoid a collision, and his motorcycle tipped over.
Love was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign, according to police.