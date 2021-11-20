Campers and golfers will pay more to use Dubuque County Conservation sites starting next year.
Members of the Dubuque County Conservation Board this week unanimously approved fee increases for 2022. The increases are generally slight but should generate significant new revenue for the county conservation department, Executive Director Brian Preston said.
“Altogether, the increases in recreation fees would bring us an additional $40,000 for a pretty modest increase (in fees),” he told the board.
The biggest increases will be for season passes to the county-owned Fillmore Fairways golf course. Those will go up from $500 to $550 for one person, $600 to $650 for a couple and from $150 to $175 for a junior pass.
The price for rounds of golf also will go up. An 18-hole round will increase from $17 to $18. Nine holes on weekdays will increase from $13 to $14 and on weekends from $15 to $16. For seniors, prices will increase from $10 to $11 for nine holes and from $15 to $16 for 18 holes.
Department Administrative Assistant Lisa Schroeder said that still puts Fillmore below some area competition.
“We checked — even with this $1 more, we’re going to be even or lower than anyone else around (for 18 holes),” she said.
The department has not increased rates at Fillmore Fairways since 2015. The price for camping at county parks also will increase.
A night in non-electric sites will go up from $13 to $15. Electric 20/30 amp sites will increase from $18 to $20. Electric 50-amp sites will increase from $19 to $21. Paved sites will go from $21 to $22. Camper dump fees will increase from $13 to $15.
Interest in area campsites has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic and already was increasing before that. Preston said most campsites are rented by out-of-county visitors, so this increase stands to be lucrative and will not rely on local taxpayers.
Many user fees will remain the same, including the cost of annual boat slips at Massey and Finley’s Landing marinas. Those have gone from $700 in 2017 to $800 in 2021.
“We’ve been raising our boat slip rental pretty consistently over the last few years,” Preston said. “It seemed like time to lay off.”
The department also will retain the $2 daily use fees for Heritage Trail users along with $10 annual fees for those age 16 to 64 and the $5 annual fee for those 65 and older.
“We are one of the few recreational trails in the state that still has a user fee, but it really helps us pay to maintain the length of the trail,” Preston said.
The $40,000 the department expects to glean from the increases will be a small cushion to its budget. Preston said most of the added funds will go to rising operational costs.
“It costs more for grass removal, gas and cleaning and maintaining the park,” he said. “We still want to be affordable and a good option for everybody, but I think we need to go up a little.”