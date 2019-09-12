SPECIAL AUDIENCE

Today

Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.

Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road. Features 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.

Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.

Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.

Friday

Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.

MercyOne Blood Drive, noon, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. To make an appointment, call Sue Schmitt, 563-589-8792, or schedule online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org.

Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.

PERFORMING ARTS

Today

Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.

Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.

The Get Up Kids, 8 p.m., Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa, Iowa.

Friday

Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52.

Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.

Bryce & Dayton, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.

The Struts, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.

Charles Walker Band, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.

LIFESTYLE

Today

Dubuque’s Memory Cafe, 10 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. A place for friendship for people with dementia and their caregivers.

LITERARY ACTIVITIES

Today

Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.

Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

Today

Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St.. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.

Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.

Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.

Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.

Brain Injury Support Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive.

Friday

Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.

Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.

Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.

Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.

FOOD & DRINK

Today

Pizza night, 5 p.m., Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Made from scratch. Dine in or carry out. Proceeds to benefit Eagle’s Club Community Fund.

PURSUITS & HOBBIES

Today

Twisted Stitchers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Bring a knitting, sewing or crochet project to work on. Be prepared to offer tips on your best crafting style, and open to asking others for ideas.

Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.

Embroiderer’s Guild of America Fleur de Lis Chapter, 7 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Details: Ruth, 563-580-3234.

St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.

