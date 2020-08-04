MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- People now can apply to reside in a Habitat for Humanity home in Jackson County.
The qualifications include an income of 60% or less than the area median income, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage, the willingness to participate in the construction of the home and having a housing need, according to a press release.
Habitat for Humanity will build a home in Maquoketa in the new Bear River Cottages Pocket Neighborhood. Applications are due by Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The application is available on the Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity website at habitatdjc.org/how-to-apply.
For more information, call 563-556-2195 or email director@habitatdjc.org.