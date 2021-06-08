MENOMINEE, Ill. — In 1953, Walter Middendorf was serving in the U.S. Army when he wrote Marceline Snyder a letter asking a very important question.
“I had a chance to go to Germany,” Walter said. “I thought, ‘Well, hell, if I go to Germany, she’ll be gone when I come back.’ So, I tried to write her a letter and said, ‘Would you marry me if I went to Germany?’ ... I got this letter, I opened it up, and it had one big page in there with nothing but, ‘Why, yes.’”
Walter didn’t end up going to Germany, but he did end up marrying Marceline on Feb. 9, 1954 — they got officially engaged when Walter came home in 1953.
Walter, now 92, remembers seeing Marceline, 88, for the first time at a church service in 1950.
“I’d seen this beauty go up the aisle, and I wondered who she was,” Walter said.
“I did (see him) but wasn’t paying any attention to him,” Marceline said of the fateful Sunday.
She noticed him when they started running into one another at dances. Soon, they were dating.
But then, as Walter tells it, “Uncle Sam came into the picture.”
In March 1951, Walter was drafted. The two corresponded through letters for the next couple of years until Walter left the service in 1953.
“I never dated anybody else while he was gone, so I was waiting for him to come back,” Marceline said.
Married couples promise to stick together through sickness and in health, and in the first year of their marriage, the Middendorfs saw some sickness — each suffered from a burst appendix.
“Right now, our health is pretty good,” Walter said.
They made it through both the happy and difficult times.
“You don’t separate because you have a little disagreement,” Walter said.
After marrying, the couple farmed in the Menominee area, and Walter worked as an insurance agent.
They have six children, Mary Janzen, twins Joanne Wood and Joseph Middendorf, Robert Middendorf, Roger Middendorf and Janet Budden. Today, they have 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate,” Walter said. “We can enjoy life, and when the kids are all healthy, that’s the main part. You can’t ask for much more than that.”
Janzen said Walter and Marceline are the type of parents who allow their children to make their own decisions, an example she’s tried to follow.
“One thing that my mother has been very good about is she never interferes,” Janzen said. “They have let us make our own decisions, and they will give advice when we ask them.”
Wood noted that her parents provided a solid background for all of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“They’ve always been family-oriented,” Wood said. “They love having people around.”
When the children were young, Walter and Marceline made sure to keep the extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins close, Wood remembers. Wood has tried to do the same.
“We always thought it was important so that we could be with the family,” Wood said. “Our kids got to know their cousins and grandparents because that’s how I grew up.”
In their retirement, the Middendorfs have enjoyed traveling and socializing.
“You’ve been real good to me. I can’t ever complain,” Marceline said to Walter on Friday with a smile. “The one thing is he’s hard of hearing and I don’t know if it’s because he actually is hard of hearing, or he doesn’t want to listen.”
“I say, when you have the most beautiful girl in the world, you have to be happy,” Walter said in response.
Janzen said her parents were the perfect example of a marriage and true love.
“Dad still enjoys teasing her,” Janzen said. “He can still make her blush, which I think is amazing after all these years.”