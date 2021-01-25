Dubuque City Council members have selected a contractor to install fiber optic conduit along a portion of Asbury Road.
Members recently voted, 7-0, to award a $226,691.66 construction contract to TD&I Cable Maintenance. The company’s low bid was 5.8% below the engineer’s estimate for the project, according to council documents.
The project is part of the city’s initiative to collaborate with private partners to help reduce the time and cost of expanding broadband in Dubuque.
The Asbury Road project is a joint effort with Interstate Power and Light Co. and Alliant Energy as part of the utility’s effort to link its facilities in Iowa and Wisconsin with broadband fiber. Council members entered an agreement with Alliant in April 2020.
In the current phase of the project, fiber optic conduits, handholes and vaults for both the city and the utility will be installed along Asbury Road from John F. Kennedy Road to the eastern city limits of the city of Asbury.
With the lower-than-expected bid, the total project cost is expected to come to about $277,000. Alliant will pay about 60% of the total cost for work associated with its portion of the project.