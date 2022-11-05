Whatever Sarah Francois did, she was all in.
The Dubuque resident was known for hosting family gatherings with huge spreads of food. At weddings, she was always out on the dance floor and probably would take off her shoes by the end of the night. When her son was diagnosed with cancer, she dropped everything to take care of him.
“She just lived in the moment and enjoyed the moment, and (it) was the simple things that were most important to her, like family,” said her sister Amy Belken.
Sarah died on June 30 at the age of 45.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1977, in Dubuque, the second of Victor “Gus” and Ann Helling’s four daughters.
Sarah’s love for fun and adventure became evident in her childhood years. The Helling family spent summers boating and camping on the Mississippi River. Sarah earned a reputation as a “sand rat.”
“She wore a green swimsuit that mom would have to … do everything in her power to get her out of it, to wash it so she could put it right back on,” said Sarah’s sister Kristin Walker.
Sarah went to Wahlert Catholic High School, where her loud laugh rang down the hallways and where she was on the swim team.
She often was late to school, and when her parents asked, she would tell them she had a late-start day, despite the fact that there was not one every day. She kept a stash of candy in her locker, and other students would stop by during passing period to grab some sweets.
“It was just a good day every day in high school, I thought, for her,” Kristin said. “(She was) probably just there to have fun.”
After graduating from high school in 1995, Sarah went to the University of Northern Iowa, where she met Jason Francois at a mutual friend’s birthday party. The two hit it off and began dating.
“I just liked who she was and what she stood for and her looks and her family,” Jason said.
“What did you like the most about her?” interjected Jason and Sarah’s youngest son, Timmy, 10.
“What did I like the most about her? Everything,” Jason said.
Jason and Sarah had their first child, Collin, in 1997, and were married on April 30, 1999. They went on to have four more children: Victoria, Johnny, Adrian and Timmy.
Sarah lived for her kids and did everything she could for them. On their birthdays, she would make pancakes for breakfast in bed and get balloons for when they came home. Her homemade birthday cakes were decorated extravagantly.
The family took regular trips to St. Louis, where they attended Cardinals games and went to Six Flags, staying at the theme park from open to close.
“We would go on all the rides,” said Victoria, 22. “Even when she was pregnant, she still took us so we could go on the rides.”
Sarah made time for each of her kids and seemed to know what to say when they needed help.
“She was very forgiving, always gave the best advice,” said Johnny, 18.
Sarah loved to hold parties for extended family, preparing a huge spread and making sure she never ran out of food.
“She was always the hostess that had the whole spread,” said Amy Francois, Sarah’s sister-in-law.
Sarah’s nieces and nephews would sleep over after the parties, and Sarah would prepare a giant breakfast spread in the morning.
The cousins never wanted to leave Sarah and Jason’s house, where they could climb on the couches and make messes and just be kids. The sleepovers sometimes would last for days.
To the children, being at Sarah and Jason’s house was like being at Disneyland.
“That’s what my kids always said,” Kristin said.
Sarah loved Christmas, complete with the seasonal music, Hallmark movies and traditions. She put up multiple trees and made sure to bake the same cookies each year because she knew family members loved them.
She went all out for the holiday, even if it meant staying up all night to finish her baking or some other preparation.
“One year, I was getting ready for school the next day, and she was still up putting up Christmas decorations, making cookies and stuff,” said Adrian, 12.
Neither Sarah nor Jason ended up spending long in college, with both coming home to work for their respective family businesses.
Sarah went to work with Gus at Artistic Cleaners in Dubuque, where she spent more than 25 years. She loved working with the customers and always came home with stories to share about her days.
“If I needed something, she’d be there for me,” Gus said.
Faith became a particularly important part of Sarah and her family’s lives in the past decade or so, after she and Jason became nondenominational Christians.
“Our lives definitely changed once we got saved — for the good. For the better, for sure,” Jason said.
Jason and Sarah sought to instill the values of their faith in their kids, who regularly went to Living Waters Bible Camp in Wisconsin. Sarah would prepare letters for her children to read each day at camp and send care packages full of candy.
“We’d make everyone else at the camp jealous because we’d get this big care package of stuff,” Collin said.
Timmy was diagnosed with cancer in February, and Sarah left work to care for him. Sarah was Timmy’s biggest supporter, making plenty of time to snuggle with him and preparing meals in the middle of the night when he was hungry.
“She’d always be there for me,” Timmy said. “She’d always help me with everything. She’d always say, ‘You’re strong and brave.’”
In June, Sarah was at a graduation party when she collapsed. Medical professionals in attendance rushed to her side and began performing CPR, caring for her until emergency medical technicians arrived. She was taken to the hospital, where she remained for a week as doctors waited to see if she would pull through. Dozens of people held prayer vigils outside of the hospital as they waited.
Sarah died on June 30. She donated her organs, tissue and corneas.
“As many people as she helped in her life, that was just another gift,” Jason said.
Sarah’s family members still try to figure out how their lives continue without her, though they are helped by their faith and remember her smile and her strength.
“She did everything,” Jason said, adding, “She was definitely my best friend.”
