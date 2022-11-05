Life remembered
Sarah Francois (white blouse), 45, of Dubuque, died June 30. With her are (back row, from left) Johnny, Victoria, Jason and Collin. In front are Adrian and Timmy.

 Abbi Triphan Photography

Whatever Sarah Francois did, she was all in.

The Dubuque resident was known for hosting family gatherings with huge spreads of food. At weddings, she was always out on the dance floor and probably would take off her shoes by the end of the night. When her son was diagnosed with cancer, she dropped everything to take care of him.

